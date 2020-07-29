Merrimack school officials, who were originally thinking of recommending face mask usage in local schools, are now considering a policy that masks be worn by certain students at select times.
A petition was started earlier this month after a recommendation was made to the school board to strongly encourage the use of masks. Petitioners want a more stringent approach that would require masks -- at least at Merrimack High School.
Superintendent Mark McLaughlin said there are strong opinions on both sides.
“There has been no executive or legislative movement on this subject, so it has been left to school districts to make a requirement and then try to find the tools to enforce that requirement,” he said, adding it is a difficult proposition for teachers and administrators.
Earlier, McLaughlin said there are many challenges associated with enforcing masks. However, after further research, he said there is already a statute, RSA 200:39, that says whenever any student exhibits symptoms of contagion, or is a hazard to himself or others, they will be excluded from the classroom and their parents or guardians notified.
He is suggesting that the school board adopt a mask policy and utilize the state statute as the basis for its reasoning during the COVID-19 pandemic; the superintendent has presented two options for the school board to consider.
One option would require that all students and staff must wear a mask during certain times, particularly while moving in common corridors, entering and exiting school buildings, when they are less than six feet from another person, on a school bus and in other settings deemed appropriate by a principal.
Any student who refuses to wear a mask or wear it properly after being asked, “shall be deemed a health hazard to themselves and others, shall be removed from the school building, their parent/guardian shall be contacted and required to take their child and until such a time as they are willing to comply with the face mask requirement,” the policy says.
Another option would be to exclude students in grades kindergarten through third grade from the mask rule, and instead have masks be encouraged, although not required for those grade levels. This option was supported by several board members.
“This is a big decision for our community,” said Cindy Guagliumi, school board chairman.
According to the proposed policy, which will be voted on Aug. 10, no student will be required to wear a mask if they have a disability or medical condition that prevents them from using a face covering. In addition, masks will not be required during outdoor recess or outdoor physical education, as long as social distancing is in place.
Parents are expressing mixed reactions to the proposal.
“Masks are a very simple way to mitigate the spread of the virus,” said Caroline Herold of Merrimack, adding there is no other tool that will keep kids as safe. She stressed that masks are necessary for schools to reopen.
Taryn Swenson of Merrimack disagreed, saying the hybrid school model will be challenging enough for students without having to worry about a face mask.
“They do not have the ability to focus and learn while covering their nose and mouth. It is not a natural feeling,” said Swenson.