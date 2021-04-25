DURHAM — Granite State Challenge defending champs, the Tomahawks of Merrimack High, defeated the Indians of Sanborn Regional High in the first round of Granite State Challenge.
Playing for the Tomahawks of Merrimack were Captain Nick Gacharna, Michael Clark, Aidan Remick, Jack Pikora, and alternates Aris Corman-O’Reilly and Alli Pikora. The team was coached by Sara Campbell and Kyle Harvell. Merrimack High is in Merrimack and enrolls around 1,170 students.
The Indians of Sanborn Regional High were represented by Captain Diana Gibson, Kaiden Lytle, Jared Rembis, Noah Cavallo and alternate Meagan Gaffney. The team is coached by Brian Hurley. Sanborn Regional High is in Kingston and serves Kingston, Newton, and Fremont. It has an enrollment of around 650 students.
In the first round of the game, correct answers are worth 10 points. Merrimack came back strong though and at the end of the round had a 140-30 lead.
In the second round, correct answers are worth 20 points. Merrimack led 320-90 at the end of the round.
The third round of the game is the Three Strikes and You’re Out Round. Each team picks a 10-question category and each team member, starting with the captain, gets one question. The team continues to answer questions until they miss three questions. If a team answers all 10 questions correctly, they pick up an additional 10 points.
At the end of the round, the score was Merrimack 350, Sanborn 110.
In the final round, correct answers are worth 20 points, but an incorrect answer will cost a team 20 points and leads can be quickly lost or gained. Merrimack played a strong final round and won the game by a score of 600-190.
Merrimack moves on to the quarterfinals where it will meet either Exeter High School or Plymouth Regional High on May 29 at 6:30 pm on NHPBS.
Granite State Challenge games were pre-recorded in March.