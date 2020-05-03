The Tomahawks of Merrimack High and the Sabers of Souhegan High met in the first semifinal game of “Granite State Challenge.”
Playing for the Merrimack High Tomahawks were captain Captain Scott Peyton, Alex Jobin, Troy Church and Andrew Peyton joined by alternates Nick Gacharna and Aidan Remick. The team was coached by Sara Campbell and Linda Mandra. Merrimack High enrolls around 1,174 students.
The Souhegan High Sabers were represented by Captain Alec Reitter, Zach Cotter, Ari Garnick, Amanda Fulton and alternates Daniel Svendsen and Sam Chistolini. The team was coached by Dave Jasinski, Sarah Kunyoysing and Travis Nason. Souhegan High is located in Amherst and serves students in Amherst and Mont Vernon. It has an enrollment of around 830 students.
Merrimack took an early lead and finished the first round with a 100-40 lead. Souhegan came back and played a competitive second round, and with just 35 seconds left in the round, the two teams were tied.
But Scott from Merrimack quickly answered questions about Stalingrad, the Pirates of Penzance, and bioengineering and ended the round with a score of 260-200.
In the 60-second round, Souhegan chose the category “Hot and Cold” and correctly identified five out of 10 clues whose answers included the words hot or cold, missing only on the band Coldplay, the play “Cat on a Hot Tin Roof,” the movies “Hot Shots” and “Some Like It Hot” and the novel “In Cold Blood.”
Merrimack chose the category “Bird People” and correctly identified seven out of 10 individuals with names that include a bird, missing only on actress Raven Simone, architect Christopher Wren and actor Steve Martin.
At the end of the round, Merrimack led by a score of 330-250.
In the final round, correct answers are worth 20 points, but an incorrect answer will cost a team 20 points and leads can be quickly lost or gained.
Merrimack played a strong final round and won the game by a score of 490-370.
Merrimack now moves on to face either defending champ Plymouth High School or Bow High Schol in the championship game.
“Granite State Challenge” games were pre-recorded in January.
“Granite State Challenge” features New Hampshire’s top high school academic quiz teams as they demonstrate remarkable teamwork, quick thinking and smarts to beat the clock and buzz in first.
The game emphasizes quick recall of math, science, social studies, language arts, and fine arts facts — along with questions about current events, entertainment, sports and New Hampshire.
“Granite State Challenge” airs Saturdays at 6 p.m. on NHPBS. For more information, visit nhpbs.org/gsc/.