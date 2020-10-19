Merrimack Middle School has temporarily closed its building and is implementing remote learning after a staff member tested positive for COVID-19.
According to Superintendent Mark McLaughlin, the staff member is a general service provider and had access to students in grades 7 and 8, as well as both cohorts at the middle school level.
“As cases rise across the state, it is inevitable it will impact schools,” McLaughlin said on Monday. “Our goal has always been to act with utmost caution to limit (and) prevent in-school transmission of COVID, which is why we elected to close Merrimack Middle School, a decision supported by the New Hampshire Department of Environmental Services.”
Merrimack families were notified on Saturday evening about the staff member’s test result, which McLaughlin says is unrelated to other COVID-19 cases among the school district.
Adam Caragher, Merrimack Middle School principal, said in a statement that the school nurse reached out to all families who had a child considered a “first generation contact” with the infected staff member by 11 p.m. on Saturday.
School officials acknowledged that this most recent case has a larger than average number of potential contacts because of the job responsibilities of the general service provider.
“As a result of the possible delay in contact tracing due to the potential number of close contacts this case could involve, and out of an abundance of caution intended to limit any possible spread, Merrimack Middle School will be closed to in-school instruction for the next two weeks and will instead transition to remote instruction,” McLaughlin wrote in a letter to parents, adding all sports and after-school activities at the middle school will be shut down for two weeks.
He said there is only one case of COVID-19 at the middle school and the district is attempting to keep it that way, or at least limit transmission, by closing the school building.
Several weeks ago, there were about 170 students within the district who were under quarantine — most of them at the high school level after several students tested positive for COVID-19.
Some of those cases involved athletes at Merrimack High School, which resulted in the temporary suspension of several sports teams at the time; Merrimack High School, however, still remains open for hybrid learning.
The school board said earlier that it would decide by Oct. 30 whether it would stay in a hybrid learning mode or move to a different instructional phase.