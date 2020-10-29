Merrimack school officials, who said they would decide by Friday on how to proceed with instructional learning, have agreed to continue with their hybrid approach.
“The recommendation that I am making to the (school) board today is to maintain current operations,” Superintendent Mark McLaughlin told the board on Wednesday.
Hybrid learning will continue to be available for those students who want it, and fully remote will also be an option. However, the school district is now allowing students to submit a request to change their current instructional status if they wish to move from remote to hybrid, or vice versa; each case will be reviewed individually.
In total, there have been 11 students and two staff members within the district who have tested positive for COVID-19 since the start of the school year, according to McLaughlin.
“I believe that those numbers are good because of the current system, because we have half the population in our schools on any given day,” he said.
While the district will remain hybrid for the time being, McLaughlin stressed that it will not stay in the hybrid model longer than is necessary. Once transmissions are down and other factors are on the right path, the district is prepared to transition to fully in-person learning, he said, explaining that could be the same for fully remote learning if trends move in the opposite direction.
“Our staff strain is immense right now. The strain on our families is immense right now,” said John Fabrizio, assistant superintendent. Still, Fabrizio said that he is remaining positive about the situation, explaining teachers and administrators have embraced their time with students -- either in person or remotely.
Earlier this month, Merrimack Middle School temporarily closed its building and began implementing fully remote learning after a staff member tested positive for COVID-19; the general service provider had access to students in both grades 7 and 8, as well as both cohorts at the middle school level.
“That situation has been contained from a health standpoint,” said McLaughlin, adding he is ready to welcome the middle school students back to hybrid learning on Monday.
“One of the most devastating impacts of COVID-19 has been on our ability to deliver an education the way we know how. It is devastating,” he acknowledged.
He stressed that there has been no in-school transmission of the disease, and student absenteeism because of illness is less than 15%.