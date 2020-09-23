In an unprecedented move, the Merrimack school district has put 15 substitutes on a daily retainer after seeing a large number of teacher absences in the first two weeks of the year.
About 25 teachers have had to take sick days, some because they can’t answer “yes” to COVID-19 screening questions, according to Superintendent Mark McLaughlin.
“We don’t feel comfortable determining if that is a COVID-19 sniffle or an allergy sniffle,” Mark McLaughlin told school board members at a meeting this week. “Right now we can’t afford to risk self-diagnosing.”
McLaughlin said teachers with allergies have been asked to get a doctor’s note that they experience allergy symptoms each year at this time.
The substitutes were hired to cover the daily fluctuation in teacher absences
“We have never done that before,” McLaughlin said.
Principals and assistant principals have covered for absent teachers, too, he said.
McLaughlin said some teachers have been absent to take care of children sent home from day care because of a cough or runny nose.
Substitutes are paid $90 a day, and long-term subs receive $150. Paraeducators, which the district also has need of, earn $10.50 or $11 an hour.
The district has hired five additional nurses and is looking for snother so each school can have two on hand during school hours, McLaughlin said.
At this week’s meeting, Assistant Superintendent Matt Shevenell, had some good financial news, reporting that remote instruction last spring saved the district money.
He said the district estimates a surplus of $4.7 million, compared to most years, in which the surplus runs from $3 million to $3.2 million.
“Obviously, that is good to hear,” said board member Andy Schneider.
If CARES Act funding ends, new financial concerns might surface, officials said.