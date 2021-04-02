Merrimack school officials will meet on Monday to decide how to move forward with full-day, in-person learning for all students after Gov. Chris Sununu said Thursday that this must occur statewide by April 19.
Gov. Chris Sununu’s order was made just a few days after the Merrimack school board voted to offer full-day, in-person learning for students in every grade level by May 3.
“I am confident that the Merrimack School District can meet the demands of this order, which is to fully reopen … ,” Cinda Guagliumi, school board chairman, said on Friday.
Prior to the governor’s decision, the school board voted to implement full-day learning in the classroom for grades 5-6 starting on April 19, and for grades 7-12 on May 3.
The lower grade levels already transitioned from hybrid and began full-time instruction in the schools on March 15. The board also agreed that students will have the option of remaining in the existing fully remote REAL Academy if they desire, or students can choose concurrent at-home learning as well.
However, given Thursday’s statement by the governor that all schools must return to full-time, in-person learning by April 19, the school board will be revisiting its earlier vote, said Guagliumi.
“I’m disappointed that teachers in New Hampshire were not given a higher priority for vaccinations that would have enabled our district, and districts across the state, to reopen schools sooner,” she said. “Merrimack schools were one of the last teachers clinics offered so we will not have our staff fully covered by vaccines until May 3 -- a date selected for the return for grades seven to 12 in our special meeting.”
Laurie Rothhaus, a school board member, said this week that local children need to return to the classrooms full-time.
Her fellow board member, Jenna Hardy, agreed.
The rollout of the COVID-19 vaccines is happening quickly, according to Hardy, who said all Merrimack teachers had the opportunity to receive their first vaccination shot last weekend.
“The best part of this plan is the flexibility for students and families,” said Hardy, adding parents will appreciate having the choice.
Parents expressed differing views on whether all of the schools should be open full-time, five days a week.
“The students have had enough change this year,” said Sarah Leland, a parent with two children at Merrimack High School. “A change would create many scheduling issues that would take weeks to iron out.”
Leland said the adjustment would also likely result in additional quarantining and further disruptions, maintaining students are already familiar with the existing hybrid schedule.
“It is time to go back for those who choose to do so,” countered Kerri Hayes, maintaining some children are struggling, failing and disengaged.
Children are now on waiting lists to see therapists and some have been experiencing suicidal thoughts, according to Hayes.
“We are now in a different wave -- an escalating mental and behavioral health crisis,” she said.
Outside tents will be installed at the schools, assigned seats will be necessary on the bus and in classrooms, plexiglass barriers will be added where necessary and inside mask breaks will be eliminated, according to the new reopening plan that was adopted in Merrimack, which includes early releases every Friday that may now to be reconsidered because of the governor’s order.
Superintendent Mark McLaughlin said he will not sugarcoat some of the realities of this change, noting physical distancing will decrease from 6 feet to 3 feet.
“Chatter and laughter in the hallways, we certainly want that … but right now let’s be clear -- school is not looking, nor will it look exactly like we would like it to look. It can’t,” said McLaughlin. “If it does, then we have abandoned our responsibility to maintain the safety requirements that we are required to maintain.”
School board member Shannon Barnes said she would prefer to wait and have all of the upper grade levels begin full in-person learning on May 3, which would allow more time for teachers to be fully vaccinated. This recommendation was also made by school administrators prior to the governor’s order.
“I don’t understand the need for more time and more planning,” said Hardy.