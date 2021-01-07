The Merrimack School District is offering free webinars to help parents provide their children with support for remote learning.
Although local schools have been participating in fully remote schooling since Thanksgiving break, it was decided earlier that they would tentatively return to the physical classroom on Jan. 19; families can opt to continue with remote learning only.
“As a district, we are committed to supporting our students and families in remote/hybrid learning. To help with the home (and) school connection, we will be participating in a program called Parents as Instructional Partners,” said John Fabrizio, assistant superintendent for curriculum.
Parents are being invited to seven webinars focusing on different topics and overseen by Demonstrated Success of Portsmouth. The first took place on Wednesday evening.
Other seminars will offer activities on how to improve children’s fluency and decoding, develop number fluency and build comprehension and vocabulary. They will also highlight parental tools to monitor a child’s internet access and how parents can better understand math programs and standards.
“It is my hope that these topics help you better support your child this year and in the years ahead,” Fabrizio said in a letter to parents.
A Remote Education Academy for Learning was created this year in Merrimack; it includes a remote coordinator whose primary mission is to oversee remote instruction.
“School is not going to look the same and that is not a bad thing,” Superintendent Mark McLaughlin said on Tuesday, noting there are 648 students currently enrolled in remote learning in Merrimack.
He said Merrimack is one of the few, if not the only district in the state that has identified the need for a remote program coordinator to ensure equity among students. Department of Education Commissioner Frank Edelblut plans to visit next week to gain more insight into Merrimack’s approach.
As school officials study a proposed $81.9 million school budget for next year, the focus may need to shift to equity between in-person learning and remote learning, according to Shannon Barnes, school board member.
“It is about giving the appropriate, equitable supports regardless of the environment in which the student chooses to learn,” she said.
Other initiatives are underway at Merrimack High School to help students who may need assistance with sustained attention, planning, organization, goals and more.
“Some students develop these skills naturally, but many students struggle with them -- and for these students, schooling without the structure of the classroom to support them may be particularly challenging,” Jessica Gott and Angela Maslanka, high school staff members, said in a memo to parents introducing the school’s partnership with Dr. Peg Dawson.
Dawson, a school psychologist, is offering parents and students a webinar next week focusing on executive skills and strategies parents can use to help children develop skills needed to become successful.