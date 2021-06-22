With 50 years of experience in education, a superintendent from Westford, Mass., has been selected as Merrimack’s interim school chief for the upcoming year.
School officials announced Tuesday that Everett “Bill” Olsen, superintendent of Westford Public Schools, will serve as interim superintendent in Merrimack for one year.
“He comes to us with a wealth of experience,” said Cinda Guagliumi, chairman of the school board. “He will serve in the interim role, which means one school year.”
Olsen is retiring from his position in Westford, Mass., and will begin his duties in Merrimack on July 19.
“This is in fact my 50th year in education,” Olsen said on Tuesday, admitting that he is not ready to retire.
Olsen said he was searching for an interim position and the Merrimack superintendent role intrigued him. He will be taking over for Superintendent Mark McLaughlin, who is resigning.
“I am hoping for the residents and for the staff and the school system and the school board that it is a good fit,” said Olsen. “I still have a lot of energy. I still love what I do and have a great passion.”
Olsen previously worked for the Lowell (Mass.) School Department for 16 years before joining the Westford Public Schools in 1986 as finance director. He became assistant superintendent of finance and administration in 2002, and was named superintendent in 2006.
“I am very excited about starting” in Merrimack.
The upcoming school year will surely be an improvement over what every district has experienced throughout the past several months during the pandemic, according to Olsen, who stressed the resiliency of students, staff and parents.
Olsen said he is eager to see that connection between teachers and children return to the forefront.
“It is people that make all the difference,” he added.
As Olsen moves into the interim superintendent position next month, Guagliumi said the district will begin efforts to create a vision and alignment of values for a permanent superintendent.
The interim superintendent will provide important leadership while the district moves toward its next steps in finding a full-time chief, she said.
McPherson and Jacobson LLC of Nebraska has been chosen to assist in locating qualified candidates for the permanent role. Although the process will begin this summer, the search is expected to start in November, according to Guagliumi.