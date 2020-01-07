MERRIMACK -- In light of the superintendent’s recommended $81.1 million budget, a new Merrimack Concerned Taxpayers group has emerged and is questioning the proposed spending for the school district.
“I am not here to point fingers or place blame,” Scott Adler, who spearheaded the group, told school officials on Monday. Instead, Adler said, he is challenging officials and the public to find ways to reduce school spending.
To address increasing student enrollment, Superintendent Mark McLaughlin is proposing the hiring of seven new educators in his recommended budget for the upcoming school year.
His proposed spending plan of $81.1 million is more than the existing budget of $79 million, an increase of 2.6%. The majority of the $2 million increase, with the exception of about $400,000 for new personnel, is related to contractual obligations and higher costs for service, McLaughlin said earlier.
Adler compared Merrimack’s student-to-teacher ratio with the ratios of other school districts in the region.
“When we look at the student-to-teacher ratio on the state website, we are at the bottom of the list, which would be 12.9 students to a teacher,” said Adler.
While this may not be the number of students sitting in one class, Adler said there could be a potential for fewer teachers.
Adler also questioned student enrollment numbers and teacher salaries. Since the 2013-2014 school year, Adler said, there has been an increase in the school budget each year, despite a decrease in student enrollment.
School officials said some of the data Adler referenced from the New Hampshire Department of Education website was inaccurate.
“We actually haven’t been in a declining enrollment in several years. ... Our numbers have actually increased and are on the incline,” said McLaughlin, adding the district projects an increase of 50 to 60 students each year for the next five years.
Adler raised concerns about the school district’s approved budget in comparison to how much money the district actually spends each year. He said the district gives back about $3 million a year in surplus funds.
Matt Shevenell, assistant superintendent, explained that a $2.6 million surplus for a budget that is around $80 million is not excessive. Having a reasonable surplus is responsible, and is also an indicator that if there is an emergency, the district would be able to meet its obligations, he said.
“We always try to budget worst-case scenario,” said Shevenell, adding the district is able to maintain services with a responsible spending plan while also searching for savings when possible.
With Merrimack’s cost per pupil per year at more than $16,000, Adler questioned how other communities such as Bedford are able to do it for closer to $14,000.
“How in the world are these other districts educating their students at such low costs compared to what we are doing?” asked Adler.
Shevenell said Merrimack’s cost per pupil is right around the state average of $16,346.
“Every district has its own unique needs,” echoed McLaughlin, adding each district has its own expenses. While he understands the impulse to compare, the superintendent said there are many factors such as infrastructure needs, aging buildings, special education obligations and other issues that need to be factored into the equation.
The school board, throughout the next two weeks, will be reviewing each line of the proposed budget before making any changes and handing it over to the budget committee for analysis.
