On the same day that younger students in Merrimack returned to full day, in-person learning, administrators were asked to develop a plan for the return of Merrimack’s remaining grade levels in April.
“We are always open to modification,” said Superintendent Mark McLaughlin. However, McLaughlin said he is not comfortable moving to the next reopening phase until staff are fully vaccinated.
On Monday, kindergarten through fourth grade began all day, in-person instruction. The remaining grade levels are on hybrid or optional fully remote schooling.
The school board voted 4-1 on Monday to have administrators present a plan on March 30 that would enable grades five through 12 to return to full, in-person learning in April.
“I feel very strongly we need to get our kids back in school,” said school board member Laurie Rothhaus.
“I think we are seeing there are high schools that are back in-person or have been in-person or going back to in-person and the fears are … the catastrophic things that people are worrying about just aren’t coming to fruition here in New Hampshire,” agreed school board member Jenna Hardy.
Hardy said the district already has teachers who are back full-time with full classrooms, and now is the time to bring back the rest of the children. While she understands the need to be cautious, Hardy said the district needs to begin phasing in the rest of the student body.
The district has taken a conservative approach to the COVID-19 pandemic, according to McLaughlin, who said he doesn’t want to see the district jump all-in and potentially have regrets, which he has seen elsewhere.
“I think we do have an obligation to our students and I think we are working very hard to meet that challenge and we have an obligation to our staff and I think that until they are vaccinated fully, I am not comfortable with that,” said the superintendent, adding administrators have worked hard with teachers to create conditions so that they feel safe in the classroom.
“I think we really have to consider the concerns, the valid concerns that teachers have,” especially given the size of the schools and challenges around maintaining social distancing, said McLaughlin.
Merrimack teachers will participate in their first vaccination clinic on March 27 and 28. Given that it is a two-shot cycle, school board member Shannon Barnes said she would not feel comfortable moving all of the additional grades to full day, in-person learning until May 3.
A special board meeting is being planned for March 30 to review a tentative plan that would allow the remaining grade levels to return to an all-day, in-person model in April.