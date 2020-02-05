Belmont DWI crash
The driver of this SUV that struck a roadside tree on Union Road in Belmont Monday afternoon was arrested on a charge of driving while intoxicated.

 Bea Lewis/Union Leader Correspondent

PENACOOK — Merrimack Valley Middle School Principal Kara Lamontagne, who was charged with drunken driving last week after a single-car accident, is on administrative leave from her job, the superintendent said.

Merrimack Valley principal not on the job after arrest on DWI charge

Merrimack Valley Superintendent Mark MacLean said Brian Lynch, the assistant principal at the school, will assume the duties of acting principal.

The associate director of student support services will also shoulder some additional responsibilities, MacLean said. The school district administration will also lend support.

“We are very fortunate to have such a skilled, capable, caring, and collaborative administrative team,” MacLean said.

The accident took place on Union Road in Belmont about 3 p.m. on Monday, Jan. 27, when Lamontagne’s Mazda SUV hit a tree. MacLean said she had not been in school that day.

“First of all, we are very happy that Ms. Lamontagne did not sustain any serious injuries as a result of the single-vehicle accident,” MacLean said in an email to the Union Leader.

Lamontagne has been principal at the school since the summer of 2016 and earns $114,000 a year.

