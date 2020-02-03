The principal of the Merrimack Valley Middle School in Penacook was not on the job Monday, the week after her arrest in Belmont on a charge of driving under the influence of alcohol.
Kara J. Lamontagne, 50, was charged with drunken driving on Jan. 30 after her Mazda SUV failed to negotiate a downhill curve on Union Road in Belmont and struck a tree, police said. The accident took place about 3 p.m.
Lamontagne is listed as the principal of Merrimack Valley Middle School, a school of about 575 students whose hometowns include Boscawen, Loudon, Penacook, Salisbury and Webster.
A person answering the telephone at the school on Monday said Lamontagne was not available. The person offered to take a message, but said Lamontagne would not be available to respond to any messages. When asked about the accident, she referred a reporter to the school district administration.
A telephone voicemail and an email to Superintendent Mark MacLean were not returned on Monday.
A school board member, Sally Hirsh-Dickinson, said she was not at liberty to discuss personnel matters and referred a reporter to MacLean.
"That's all I can say at this point," Hirsh-Dickinson said.
Lamontagne's lawyer, Laconia attorney Matt Lahey, confirmed she had pleaded innocent. He said he would not discuss her employment status.
The information blackout by Merrimack Valley school officials is typical for many New Hampshire school district officials, especially in the early days of a suspension or other job action.
For example, Newmarket residents last year wanted to speak at a board meeting about the absence of their principal, Chris Mazzone. School board officials acknowledged in November that Mazzone remained with the district, but would not divulge his work status until two months later, when they said he had left the school and had a job in administration.
In Hampstead, school administrators are holding back a report about an alleged hostile work environment. Even elected board members can't get a copy.
In Manchester, school officials did not explain the departure of a principal in 2018 for weeks, other than to say she still held the title and was receiving full salary and benefits. Within two months, Webster Elementary Principal Sarah Lynch was fired. She sued the district but was later arrested by police, charged with staging a burglary in her home.
And in Concord, officials are refusing to release a consultant's report that led to the departure of both superintendent Terri Forsten and principal Tom Sica over how they handled reports of a teacher's alleged sexual misconduct.
The ACLU and the Concord Monitor have gone to court to obtain the consultant's report.
Messages left for Lamontagne at a listed telephone number and through social media did not generate a response.
According to the New Hampshire Department of Education, Lamontagne was first licensed with the state in 1992. She holds credentials for principal and elementary education, which expire in 2022.
Any criminal matters that take place outside a school are a local employment issue, said Grant Bosse, a spokesman for the state Department of Education. Criminal matters related to work in the school or involving children could be a violation of the code of conduct and be subject to investigation by the department.