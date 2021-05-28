The Merrimack School District will be selecting an interim superintendent for the upcoming school year instead of rushing to find a permanent replacement for Superintendent Mark McLaughlin.
“The board has decided to work to appoint an interim superintendent,” said Cinda Guagliumi, chairman of the Merrimack School Board.
The interim superintendent will be a temporary position expected to be in place until the end of June 2022, according to Guagliumi.
McLaughlin, who has served as Merrimack's superintendent since July 2019 but served as assistant superintendent for the 10 years prior, announced his resignation last month.
“The board has hired a search firm to help us with the superintendent search,” said Guagliumi, adding McPherson and Jacobson LLC of Nebraska has been chosen to assist in locating qualified candidates for the role.
That search process will be done in an organized fashion and in conjunction with community stakeholders, she said, explaining it is the board’s hope that a new superintendent will be in place and ready to go on July 1, 2022.
In the meantime, the process to hire an interim superintendent will get underway immediately, Guagliumi told school officials this week.
The board will work with the human resources department to identify potential candidates for an interim superintendent, and once it is able to review some resumes, interviews will be scheduled.
McLaughlin will be staying in his role for the rest of the current school year, and his last day on the job will be June 30.
“I will do all I can to support our teachers, administrators and, most importantly, our students in the remaining months of the school year and I look forward to providing guidance on a smooth transition,” McLaughlin said previously, adding it has been an honor to work with the district’s staff and educators.
McPherson and Jacobson LLC is a national search firm that was founded in 1991. According to its website, the company has placed more than 750 superintendents and other educational administrators into public and nonprofit organizations since its inception.
The search for a permanent superintendent is expected to begin in the fall. Representatives from the community will be sought to participate in the search, as well as families, teachers, staff, district leadership, teachers and students, said school officials.