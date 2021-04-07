Merrimack school superintendent Mark McLaughlin announced this week that he will resign.
McLaughlin will stay in his role for the rest of the school year, and his last day on the job will be June 30.
“After 12 years of service in Merrimack, the time is right for me now to focus on new opportunities, different challenges and, most importantly, what is best for me and my family,” he said.
McLaughlin has served as superintendent since July 2019, and was assistant superintendent for the 10 years prior.
“I will do all I can to support our teachers, administrators and, most importantly, our students in the remaining months of the school year and I look forward to providing guidance on a smooth transition,” he said, adding it has been an honor to work with the district’s staff and educators.
Their willingness to grow and evolve as professionals, as well as their passion to continue improving, inspired McLaughlin in his leadership role, he said.
Cinda Guagliumi, chairman of the school board, said every effort will be made to ensure that the community is involved in selecting McLaughlin’s replacement. Families, teachers, staff, district leadership, teachers and students will be consulted, Guagliumi said.
“These are very early times in this process,” she said of the search.
In a statement to families, Guagliumi thanked the superintendent for his 12 years of service to the school district.
“Mark will leave Merrimack a better place through his dedication and work advancing the delivery of education for our students, and through his leadership of total district operations in his current role,” she said. “During the pandemic, he worked tirelessly many nights and weekends to keep the district moving forward. We are appreciative of all his efforts.”
McLaughlin was one of two finalists for interim superintendent of the Winchester schools in Massachusetts, however the school committee there selected Frank Hackett, current superintendent of the Braintree School District in Massachusetts; Hackett signed a contract with Winchester Public Schools this month.
Andy Schneider, a school board member in Merrimack, thanked McLaughlin for the work he has done to improve the local school system.
“I know this has been a year of challenges for all of us,” said Schneider, extending his gratitude for McLaughlin’s service.
“It is without question that you always have the best interest of students at heart,” echoed Jenna Hardy, school board member.