A proposal to allow students in kindergarten through fourth grade to return to full, in-person learning is receiving mixed reviews in Merrimack.
The proposal, which is under review by the school board, would eliminate the existing hybrid option for those lower grade levels and would instead allow parents to choose full remote or full in-person instruction beginning on Feb. 15.
“I firmly believe and have seen from experience that our students can be in school safely five days a week,” said Christine Lyna, a local parent and educator in another school district.
However, some parents are urging caution and have already expressed reservations about the proposal.
“A return to full-time, full attendance seems overly aggressive at this time when cases and local transmission are at their highest levels since when the pandemic began,” Stu and Kim Moncrieff wrote in a letter to school officials.
Even the superintendent said that while the proposal does provide some new options, he would recommend delaying implementation of the plan for a little while, and until the vaccine rollout is further along.
Superintendent Mark McLaughlin acknowledged that if kindergarten through fourth-grade students returned to the classroom, the district would not be able to maintain six feet of space among students. School staff members do believe that three feet of space would be feasible, he explained.
“We are facing a challenge, and like every other place in the world we are doing our best to negotiate through it in almost impossible circumstances,” he said. “ … This is a complicated time that does not provide for easy solutions, I wish it did.”
School board member Laurie Rothhaus said that Dr. Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, is urging school districts to get kids back into their classrooms. With teachers slated to be vaccinated in phase two of the rollout, Rothhaus said the district needs to be flexible, be aware of the data and offer more instructional time for students.
“I think our decisions need to be based on the learning needs. It needs to be scientifically based, it doesn’t need to be an emotional response,” said Rothhaus.
School board member Shannon Barnes said her “gut” is telling her to value the stability that exists right now with the current hybrid plan.
“I feel more inclined to maintain the status quo, stay the course with hybrid and remote,” said Barnes.
The proposed plan also addresses grades five through 12, which would use a cohort model with four days of concurrent instruction and individualized support on Fridays. The new concurrent hybrid plan would use 360-degree cameras in the classroom for synchronous class sessions, according to the proposal, which will allow for more instructional time than what currently exists.
“All of our students need and deserve direct contact with instruction four, if not five days a week,” said parent Nicole Tomaselli.
Offering this option to the younger grade levels is a first step in the right direction, she said.
Bryan Townsend, another Merrimack parent, disagreed, saying the proposal is irresponsible since teachers have not yet been vaccinated and six feet of social distancing cannot be maintained.
The school board could possibly vote on the proposal for the upper grade levels on Monday, followed by a vote on the plan for the younger grade levels Feb. 1.