School officials in Merrimack voted 3-2 on Monday to eliminate hybrid schooling for its youngest group of students, and will instead offer full in-person learning as well as an option for fully remote instruction.
The change, which will be implemented for grades kindergarten through fourth grade, will begin March 15. The remaining grade levels will continue with hybrid and fully remote options.
Plexiglass barriers are being purchased and will be available for every student, according to the new plan for all day, in-person instruction for grades kindergarten through fourth grade.
“I believe strongly that kids need to be back in school, particularly this age group … I think that we can do it safely,” said Cinda Guagliumi, school board member.
A recent survey distributed to parents indicates that about 78 percent of the students in those youngest grade levels will opt to attend the full in-person model, with the remaining 22 percent of students opting for fully remote instruction.
“A large majority said that they would prefer to come back full-time,” said Superintendent Mark McLaughlin.
McLaughlin said the new plan offers more instructional contact time with teachers, but he acknowledged that the district would not be able to maintain six feet of space among students and staff.
Jenna Hardy, school board member, said a full, in-person model for the district’s youngest students is possible.
The fears that some people have about COVID-19 transmission among students is not being realized in other districts that are using a full day of in-person instruction, according to Hardy.
The board voted 3-2 to offer the full-day instruction to the youngest grade levels, with board members Andy Schneider and Shannon Barnes in opposition.
“We have been dealing with speculation and ‘what ifs’ all the way through, and if we are going to make a change like this, I need more for me to get behind it,” said Schneider.
While he wants to support the model, Schneider said mid-March might be too early for the shift.
“I can’t belittle parents’ concerns in terms of how they are worried about transmission,” he said.
Nicole Tomaselli, a local parent, said she supports the transition away from the hybrid platform. Students are feeling disconnected and experiencing mental health issues, according to Tomaselli, adding there are safety procedures available to prevent outbreaks.
Several parents whose children are currently participating in fully remote schooling expressed significant concerns with the change, particularly because of the increased screen time.
“It is apparent that, sadly, the remote students are an after-thought,” said Angie Amadeo, another local parent who said her child will now have 4½ days a week of remote classes.
“In a remote setting, more does not equal better,” she maintained.
The plan also addresses grades five through 12, which will now use a cohort model with four days of in-person and remote instruction happening concurrently, and individual help for students on Fridays. The new concurrent hybrid plan for the higher grade levels would use 360-degree cameras in the classroom for synchronous class sessions and enable more instructional time than what exists now.