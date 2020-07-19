Superintendent Earl Metzler has resigned as head of School Administrative Unit 55 to take on a new role with the Hampstead School District as it prepares for a breakup with the Timberlane Regional School District.
The Hampstead School Board announced Friday that Metzler, who was the highest-paid public school superintendent in the state, will serve as the district’s executive consultant for the next year as Timberlane moves ahead with plans to withdraw from SAU 55 by July 1, 2021.
With Metzler now out as superintendent, the SAU Board, which is composed of school board members from Hampstead and Timberlane, plans to appoint an interim superintendent for the next year.
At an SAU Board meeting on July 16, a majority of the board — all Timberlane members — voted to authorize board Chairman Brian Boyle to negotiate a contract for an interim superintendent to serve during the remainder of the 2020-21 school year.
Boyle, a member from Timberlane, said the person the board is looking to hire is still under contract with another school district and that his name wouldn’t be mentioned in public.
“Until he finalizes that negotiation he has requested that the name remains nonpublic,” he said at the meeting.
Boyle did not return a phone call seeking additional comment after the meeting.
Hampstead school officials have said they only recently learned that Timberlane was in discussions with a prospective interim superintendent.
The two districts share administrative services through the SAU, but Timberlane voters approved a plan in March to withdraw from the SAU. The vote cleared the way for both districts to begin working on plans to operate independently after Timberlane pulls out next July.
Metzler was most recently earning $175,882 a year as superintendent.
In his new role, Metzler will be paid $150,000 without benefits for the next year and provide leadership and direction for the Hampstead School District as it plans for the 2021-22 school year and Timberlane’s withdrawal, which will include identifying and locating appropriate administrative offices, negotiating lease terms, developing an organizational and leadership plan for Hampstead, and coordinating the transition of all SAU functions to Hampstead.
Metzler will also be responsible for the planning and implementation of Hampstead’s educational programs for the 2020-21 school year, including developing a plan for reopening of schools and the potential for a return to remote learning.