For the second year, Milford High School students took first place at the "We the People: The Citizen and the Constitution" state finals on Jan. 6 at the City Wide Community Center in Concord.

Students from Hollis-Brookline High School, John Stark Regional High School in Weare and Milford High School participated in this annual event, where they displayed their in-depth understanding of the United States Constitution and the Bill of Rights in simulated congressional hearings before a panel of three judges, in six units of study.

