For the second year, Milford High School students took first place at the "We the People: The Citizen and the Constitution" state finals on Jan. 6 at the City Wide Community Center in Concord.
Students from Hollis-Brookline High School, John Stark Regional High School in Weare and Milford High School participated in this annual event, where they displayed their in-depth understanding of the United States Constitution and the Bill of Rights in simulated congressional hearings before a panel of three judges, in six units of study.
Nikol Zyzen, a Milford senior who participated in the event, said she knew nothing about the U.S. government when she moved to New Hampshire from Ukraine earlier this year.
Through the WTP program and the teachings of Thomas Lundstedt, she has a fluent understanding and is now part of the winning class of the civics education program.
“I was very excited when they announced Milford as the winners,” Zyzen says. “The best part is that I have an opportunity to go to Washington, D.C., and to spend more time with my amazing class to prepare for representing New Hampshire in the national finals.”
Milford High School will represent New Hampshire at the national finals in Washington, DC, held April 22-24.
