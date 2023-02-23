The Milford School District has struck a balance-in-progress, keeping its transgender student procedures unchanged as it works on a plan to build private stalls in order to meet the needs of all students.
For now, the occupancy of girls school restrooms is limited by the number of private stalls.
About 150 high school students staged a peaceful walkout Feb. 10 after the district suspended the use of urinals in favor of private stalls only in boys and girls restrooms. After the protest, the district resumed use of the urinals, with occupancy in the boys restrooms limited to the number of urinals and stalls available.
It’s unclear how and how closely restroom use will be monitored.
SAU 40’s current transgender and gender nonconforming student policy defines restroom and locker room use by gender identity consistently expressed at school — in accordance with legal interpretations of state law. The Milford School District’s goal now is to build private stalls, perhaps with walls that extend floor to ceiling, in school restrooms and locker rooms where space permits.
“Our current procedure has always been handled thoughtfully with safety and respectfulness at the forefront,” Milford School Superintendent Christi Michaud said by email. “Things have calmed down a bit upon the reinstatement of the urinals, and while the community waits for the quotes as well as decisions to be made at the state level.”
At this point, the feasible privacy and safety accommodations remain unclear.
“Transgender students meet with administration, their parents, and other team members as appropriate to develop a plan for consistent use of the male or female restroom and locker rooms. We do not allow deviation from the agreed-upon plan,” Michaud said.
These protocols have been in place for years, she said, “without evidence of misconduct or harm to trans or cisgender students.”
Chris Erchull, an attorney for GLAD, GLBTQ Legal Advocates and Defenders in Boston, an advocate for transgender student rights, said this is the first time a New Hampshire public school system had seriously considered returning to lavatory and locker room use by biological sex, and it’s likely the first time a Granite State school system has moved to create private stalls in restrooms and locker rooms to protect privacy and safety of all students, including females who feel vulnerable in spaces with students who are biologically male.
“Student privacy is a really important principle,” Erchull said. “I applaud school districts that do everything possible to protect their privacy.”
He declined to comment on the merits of Milford’s solution. “As long as a school district isn’t doing anything to discriminate against transgender students, my role ends there,” Erchull said. Positive outcomes grow from student involvement, he added. “Students have made it clear how they feel. They’re making sure their voices are heard.”
For now, the pause button has been pressed on an issue that perplexes school systems nationwide: how to prevent discrimination against any group, and protect the health, privacy and safety and honor the needs of all students — without favoring a specific segment. Erchull said school districts across the country are considering private stalls in restrooms and locker rooms as a legal and functional solution.
Next fall, the House Judiciary Committee will reconsider House Bill 396, which would allow public agencies to adopt policies based on biological sex. If adopted in 2024, it would permit prisons and public schools in New Hampshire to define restroom and locker room use by biological sex.
Milford School Board Chair Judi Zaino said the issue is more complex than local school board members are able to address alone. District attorneys provide legal opinions, and the New Hampshire School Board Association furnishes guidelines and templates for protecting transgender student rights that school districts have emulated or adopted verbatim. She said many school boards are looking for further legislative guidance or a court ruling.
“It’s very tough to tease out,” said Zaino, a former history teacher. “My position is pro- transgender rights, but I understand the concerns.”