WHILE OPPORTUNITIES in science, technology, engineering and mathematics continue to outpace other sectors, stigmas still exist that prevent many girls from considering such careers.
“I’m a female engineer and I’ve been stereotyped ever since high school,” said Vaso Partinoudi, director of Career and Technical Education at the Milford High School & Applied Technology Center.
Currently pursuing her doctorate with research focused on how to attract and retain female students in engineering, Partinoudi said the stereotype that men are more suited for STEM careers is taught early.
“Mothers are the number one reason, according to my research,” she explained. “Mothers reinforce the stereotype that engineering and other STEM fields are for men. It creates a barrier for females.”
It is a barrier she has sought to take down throughout her career.
“When I started working in high school, I taught computer science and engineering, and there were three girls and 22 boys,” she said.
“I thought to myself that nothing has changed, so it became very important for me to find opportunities for my female students to shine.”
One of these opportunities has been to nominate her female students for National Center for Women & Information Technology Awards for Aspirations in Computing. Award recipients are selected based on their aptitude and aspirations in technology and computing.
“Last year, I nominated six girls,” said Partinoudi.
Three of her students won the award in New Hampshire with McKayla Hartman, a senior at Newmarket High School, also winning National honorable mention.
According to Hartman, Partinoudi’s effort to nominate her for the award is just one of the ways she has encouraged her to pursue STEM.
“She helped me find an opportunity to teach and expose elementary students to coding for the summer,” she said. “She met me at a conference in New Mexico for Geospace Environment Modeling and introduced me to Ph.D. students and professors who are pioneers in their field.”
She cited Partinoudi as instrumental in also encouraging her and another student to enter last year’s New Hampshire State Science and Engineering Expo with a project on 4D printing.
“She was beyond supportive and pushed us every step of the way,” she said. “As a team, we received recognition from Yale University.”
Hartman’s exposure to engineering has taken place at Seacoast School of Technology, one of nearly two-dozen Career & Technical Education Centers in New Hampshire.
“CTE centers are the only place in many ways where students can be exposed to computer science and engineering,” said Partinoudi.
As far as Hartman is concerned, getting involved in CTE “is by far the most rewarding thing one can do to prepare for higher education.”
“I have gotten the opportunity to study cancer cells, CRISPR, and the human genome,” she said. “I have worked with advanced modeling and simulation software, digital electronics such as Arduino boards and robotics, and have been able to push my boundaries of knowledge by taking CTE classes.”
Hartman said the most valuable thing she has learned from CTE is teamwork.
“You have to be able to communicate with others and work together to be successful in your career,” she said. “I have had the pleasure to work with some of the most talented students and teachers to think outside of the box, form friendships, and support one another to achieve amazing things.”
In looking to the future, Partinoudi said she believes CTE represents an important pathway for girls to pursue STEM-related careers.
“All CTE directors and teachers are doing their very best to support our female students to fulfill their dreams,” she said. “Women are just as capable as men in any STEM field.”