PETERBOROUGH — ConVal schools will be affected by the anticipated milk shortages caused by a cyberattack affecting H.P. Hood Dairy, ConVal School District Superintendent Kimberly Rizzo Saunders said in a statement Wednesday.

Hood is the largest producer of milk in eight-ounce packaging, which is served in schools, in New England, Saunders said, adding that school lunch programs throughout New England will be affected by the expected shortage.

“ConVal was informed by its foodservice vendor, Fresh Picks Cafe, that Hood Dairy was victimized by a significant cyberattack. As a result, ConVal has been made aware that Hood anticipates significant impacts in its ordering and delivery processes throughout the next week,” Saunders said in the statement. “The majority of meals are expected to be offered with 100% juice or water as a substitute beverage.”

Sunday, March 20, 2022