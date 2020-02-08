HANOVER — Anonymous donors are getting their due with the soon-to-be-completed Anonymous Hall, a $28 million project that is part of Dartmouth College’s $3 billion capital campaign.
The $28 million renovation to the building on the north end of the campus was completed with funding from an anonymous donor, and the college said this week the name of Anonymous Hall is a way to honor the many other generous donors who have contributed to the school over the generations. The donor behind Anonymous Hall wants to pay tribute to all past donors and asked for the name.
“We’ve been honored by the extraordinary generosity of one alumnus recognizing the generosity of all alumni in the creation of a new learning environment for the ages,” said Laurel Richie, chairman of Dartmouth’s Board of Trustees.
Formerly known as Dana Hall, the newly minted Anonymous Hall was “stripped down to its steel girders and concrete frame, and has been transformed into a sleek four-plus-story building, its exterior clad in terra cotta and expanses of south-facing glass,” according to the school.
The new space will be home to the Guarini School of Graduate and Advanced Studies and the Program in Linguistics, and it will be a temporary home for both the Department of Russian and the Department of Computer Sciences.
The 33,000-square-foot hall includes classrooms, office space, a rooftop terrace with solar panels and a cafe. Anonymous Hall also features multi-use interior spaces the college says are conducive to studying.
The renovated Anonymous Hall comes as the college is in the midst of its $3 billion campaign titled “The Call to Lead.” So far, that campaign has seen the college make major investments in an expansion at the Hood Museum, renovations to the Moosilauke Ravine Lodge, the start of construction on the new $200 million Thayer Engineering facility, a new facility for the Arthur L. Irving Institute for Energy and Society, as well as a new indoor practice facility that will feature a 56,000-square-foot practice surface for Big Green sports teams.
The formal schedule for Anonymous Hall’s dedication is set for May 15 during the Alumni Council meeting. Leers Weinzapfel Architects is the architect for the Anonymous Hall project, and Windover Construction is the construction manager.