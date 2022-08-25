A school district in southwest Missouri is bringing back a measure it last resorted to over two decades ago to address disciplinary problems: spanking students.

Classes started Monday for the 1,900 students in Cassville R-IV School District, about an hour west of Branson and some 15 miles from the Arkansas border. During open house, families were notified that the school board had adopted a policy in June allowing "use of physical force as a method of correcting student behavior." Parents were handed forms to specify whether they authorize the school to use a paddle on their child, the Springfield News-Leader reported.

Thursday, August 25, 2022
Wednesday, August 24, 2022