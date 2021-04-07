At least one school district has informed the state it will not reopen for full-time in-person learning on April 19, bucking an executive order from the governor, and more could follow.
The Monadnock School Board, which educates children in Gilsum, Swanzey, Troy and Fitzwilliam, voted to stick with its original plan to reopen May 3. In a letter to Education Commissioner Frank Edelblut, Monadnock’s board chairman Scott Peters said teacher safety and principles of local control guided the board’s decision.
“There is simply no way to appease everyone in these trying times, so as a board, we have chosen to err on the side of caution and safety,” Peters wrote.
With teachers receiving their first vaccine doses on March 19 and 20, and their second doses a month later, it will take another two weeks for full immunity to set in, he said.
School districts around the state had raised similar concerns around reopening April 19 if teachers did not have full immunity. Schools that have not yet fully reopened had been planning to bring students back full-time or nearly full-time after teachers had been fully vaccinated.
In some districts, there had been concerns about staff shortages because health concerns pushed many teachers to work from home with exemptions under the Americans with Disabilities Act. Until their doctors clear them to return to school buildings, those teachers can continue working from home — but will not be available to staff school buildings.
“The obstacles to this will be challenging, as school districts are already struggling to find adequate transportation, support staff, substitute teachers, and numerous other operational and logistical aspects of re-opening schools,” read an email to the New Hampshire School Boards Association’s members. The association suggested members consider applying for waivers from the state.
Manchester intends to seek a waiver from the reopening mandate, anticipating staff shortages, but other large school districts said they will try to comply.
Nashua school board’s chairman Heather Raymond said interim Superintendent Garth McKinney is working with principals and teachers to craft an April 19 reopening plan, and the board will vote next week. Like Monadnock, Raymond said, it was not yet clear if Nashua would have enough space to keep even three feet of distance between students, and if enough teachers will return to safely staff buildings.
Concord School Board Chairman Jim Richards said many teachers received the one-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine, which will mean they have full immunity earlier than teachers getting a two-dose vaccine. Concord’s board voted Monday to reopen full-time on April 19. Richards said the major concern would be maintaining social distancing on school buses, and said more buses would have to run in the final weeks of school.
Londonderry School Board Chairman Mike Saucier said the board voted Tuesday to bring middle and high school students back full-time on April 19, and the district did not see any major barriers to opening April 19.