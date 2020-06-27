Across the state, unconventional graduations have capped a year of disappointments for the class of 2020.
“It has been one fast-paced, overwhelming yet unforgettable four years,” said Manchester Central High School’s Harvard-bound valedictorian Alexandra Topic from the middle of Northeast Delta Dental Stadium, the home of the baseball New Hampshire Fisher Cats, during her graduation Saturday morning.
Especially the past four months.
Just after February vacation, New Hampshire students who had traveled to Italy, Spain and China were kept out of school for two weeks. By the second week of March, districts started to announce three-day disinfecting weekends.
Then schools closed for two weeks, and then another two weeks, until Gov. Chris Sununu announced in April that New Hampshire school buildings would be shuttered for the rest of the school year.
“We watched as the world fell to its knees,” Topic said. “We had to make it to the end of senior year separately.”
The class of 2020’s losses piled up. Athletes lost their senior spring seasons, their last chances at championship runs. Theater kids lost their last school plays. Spring concerts were canceled. Proms and class days were called off.
School leaders promised to do something for graduation. But the normal ceremonies, with families crowded together in auditoriums or under tents, seemed too risky.
Some schools opted for virtual graduations, ending the school year with yet another Zoom meeting. Other New Hampshire districts used COVID-19 as an opportunity to get creative.
Inter-Lakes High School and Hopkinton High graduates paraded in cars through their towns, and Merrimack Valley High School’s class of 2020 circled the track at the New Hampshire Motor Speedway. Bedford High School scheduled 29 mini-ceremonies instead of one big graduation.
Kennett High School of Conway graduated its class of 2020 in a memorable ceremony on Mount Cranmore.
Bow, Goffstown and Manchester high schools graduated at the Fisher Cats’ stadium, instead of packing into SNHU Arena. Graduates sat in chairs on the field, while their families watched from the stands. Some brought plastic noisemakers and horns, to make sure their children could hear their cheers from their seats on the outfield.
“If we did not have those losses, we would not have such a memorable moment right now,” said Central principal John Vaccarezza. “Do not be discouraged by loss. Use it to be successful.”
“At least they’re doing something,” said Jeffrey Plant, whose daughter Brianna was among the West class that graduated Saturday. “These kids worked so hard to get here. And all the people who had to step up and make this happen.”
Topic urged her Central classmates to be aware of the world around them, tempting as it may be to tune out until the virus goes away.
“Waiting around until life returns to normal disengages us from the present moment,” she said.
New Hampshire is slowly starting to feel more normal. COVID-19 cases here are not spiking, as in other states, so reopening continues to move forward.
With the coronavirus threat feeling more distant, at least one class will get a conventional graduation this year. Holy Family Academy is planning a ceremony like any other year at Ste. Marie Church on Friday.