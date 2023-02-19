At least four more states will review the new Advanced Placement African American studies course to see if it conflicts with their policies or laws restricting the teaching of race, an indication that the controversy swirling around the class in Florida could spiral.

Officials in Arkansas, Virginia, North Dakota and Mississippi said they had questions and planned reviews before deciding whether the new class may be taught in their classrooms. Another four states said no review was planned, but suggested that could change.

Demonstrators protest Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis’s criticism of an Advanced Placement course on African American studies as they stand outside the Florida Capitol in Tallahassee on Wednesday. 
