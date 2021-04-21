GILFORD — A fifth of the almost 500-person Gilford High School student body — including members of the boys and girls lacrosse teams, the girls tennis team and the baseball team – are home under quarantine after they were believed to have been exposed to COVID-19.
On Monday in a letter to parents, superintendent of schools Kirk Beitler wrote that there had been “several cases of COVID-19 in all three of our schools over the past ten days,” adding that “Gilford High School has been hit particularly hard.”
He said three new cases of COVID-19 had been identified at GHS over the past weekend, and 107 students and three staff members there were under quarantine as a result.
Meanwhile, three students and a staff member at Gilford Elementary School and 16 students and a staff member at Gilford Middle School were in quarantine as of Monday, said Beitler.
Beitler said Wednesday the first of the students would leave quarantine as soon as Thursday, one day before April vacation starts, while all the students should be out of quarantine when school resumes May 3.
The Gilford School District has 1,150 students. Beitler pointed out that schools have been open for in-person learning since the start of the school year.
“This has been a very long and tough year and we’re just trying to manage our way through it,” said Beitler.
He said the current quarantine at Gilford High is the second of the school year and similar to one last November, when “we had over 100 people in quarantine, most of them students, at the high school as well and we did go (to remote learning) for two or three days right around Thanksgiving.”
Parents of quarantined students were sent information about getting them tested for COVID-19, but the school does not require testing for re-admission.
“We ask people to screen themselves and, hopefully, they don’t have any symptoms or exposure,” said Beitler.
Beitler said all three Gilford public schools have recorded cases of COVID-19 among students and/or staff, but that to his knowledge none required hospitalization, although some staffers became ill.
Gilford schools conduct interviews, consult seating charts, and do contact tracing to determine who should be quarantined, he said. Like most schools, GHS has cameras in its hallways, lunchroom and other settings, Beitler said, adding that those cameras are used to identify possible exposure to COVID-19.
The current GHS quarantine is significant because it affects “a core of our population” which includes 430 students who are doing in-person learning, said Beitler. Another 65 or so students, he said, are learning remotely.
Beitler is hopeful that some students who are eligible will choose to be vaccinated, and that some of the missed spring games can be made up.
The Golden Eagles boys tennis team is not in quarantine and is still playing, he noted.