NASHUA - Introduced by Nashua Community College president Lucille Jordan, nursing degree recipient and commencement student speaker Brittany Gemma Boutin strolled confidently to the lectern on one side of the stage, greeted her audience and began extolling the virtues of failure.
"Congratulations," Boutin said to her fellow graduates. "We have all failed."
It was Boutin's way of explaining her long-held belief that "failure is the key to success." Nary a hand went up when she asked, "Who here has never failed?"
Boutin was one of 211 men and women who graduated from or received certificates in courses ranging from math and science to health care and culinary arts to automotive repair at the college's 52nd commencement.
Jordan, longtime president of NCC, dedicated Friday's proceedings to the late Paul Holloway, a former chairman of the Community College System of New Hampshire's board of trustees.
"Trustee Holloway made an indelible impact on communities across our state and transformed the lives of countless students through his philanthropy," Jordan said.
In her president's address, delivered a short time later, Jordan began by congratulating the grads and said, "It is our dream that you find purpose, joy and fulfillment as you forge ahead, and may your journey be filled with the realization of your wildest dreams.”
In keeping with the "dreams" theme, Jordan borrowed a line from Tom Petty: "Runnin' Down a Dream," which she repeated several times in describing how each graduate succeeded at NCC by chasing -- or "runnin' down" -- their dreams.
After completing her address, Jordan donned a specially designed cap, grabbed a large container and, as the sound crew cued up the Petty song, left the stage and began tossing handfuls of confetti over the graduates and faculty members.
Special awards presented Friday included the President's Award for Academic Excellence, which went to Lorenzo Occhialini (who attained a 3.97 GPA), Elana Grindrod and Ezra Casalegno.
The Chancellor’s Award for Service Excellence was presented to Magnus Pardoe, NCC's director of IT services. The Chancellor's Award for Teaching Excellence went to Professor Susan Hughes, coordinator of the school's electronic engineering technology and computer engineering technology program.
Doing honors as this year's alumni speaker was Danielle Smith, who enrolled in NCC's first nursing course and graduated in 2005.
"NCC gave me a very strong foundation to begin my nursing career," Smith told the audience. "Starting here led to a wonderful career, lifelong friendships, incredible opportunities, and so many adventures."
Smith urged the grads to "never give up on your goals."
"At times it may feel like you’re not making progress, but it can be a winding road that leads to the most beautiful destinations," Smith said.
Boutin, meanwhile, said she learned over time that "failure can be one of our greatest teachers."
She used as an example her own series of failures as she struggled to reach her lifelong goal of becoming a nurse.
Boutin said she failed -- four times -- to pass anatomy and physiology, a key course for nursing students.
"I accepted responsibility for my shortcomings, faced my insecurities head on and I realized that I was afraid of failure and imperfection. I let my failures define me, instead of letting them guide me," she said.
She told her fellow grads that if they pursue their "wildest dreams without hesitation," believe in themselves and aren't afraid to fail, they will one day "watch (their) dreams become reality."