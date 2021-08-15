8/14/21 Allegra Boverman/Union Leader. Over 3,100 backpacks, filled with school supplies for every school-age group, were being packed on Friday and Saturday for immediate distribution to kids in need in many areas around Hooksett, Manchester and some places in Massachusetts by about 90 volunteers. The event was put together with Hooksett Area Rotary Club, Rotary Club of Queen City-Manchester, SNHU, with monetary contributions from HarborOne Mortgage and HarborOne Bank, many community donations and more contributions of supplies via an Amazon wish list. About half the backpacks will go to Manchester students and other agencies in the region will receive, including some in Mass. areas that HarborOne serves. Other N.H. agencies include the Upper Room, DCYF, Salvation Army, The Way Home, NeighborWorks Southern New Hampshire and more. Mayor Joyce Craig (who graduated from Memorial) helps pack backpacks with markers and colored pencils, among other art supplies.
8/14/21 Allegra Boverman/Union Leader. Over 3,100 backpacks, filled with school supplies for every school-age group, were being packed on Friday and Saturday for immediate distribution to kids in need in many areas around Hooksett, Manchester and some places in Massachusetts by about 90 volunteers. The event was put together with Hooksett Area Rotary Club, Rotary Club of Queen City-Manchester, SNHU, with monetary contributions from HarborOne Mortgage and HarborOne Bank, many community donations and more contributions of supplies via an Amazon wish list. About half the backpacks will go to Manchester students and other agencies in the region will receive, including some in Mass. areas that HarborOne serves. Other N.H. agencies include the Upper Room, DCYF, Salvation Army, The Way Home, NeighborWorks Southern New Hampshire and more. From left, working together, sisters Fatima Alzaobedy, 16, and Malak Alzaobedy, 18, pack bags with rulers, calculators, index cards, pencil cases and more.
8/14/21 Allegra Boverman/Union Leader. Over 3,100 backpacks, filled with school supplies for every school-age group, were being packed on Friday and Saturday for immediate distribution to kids in need in many areas around Hooksett, Manchester and some places in Massachusetts by about 90 volunteers. The event was put together with Hooksett Area Rotary Club, Rotary Club of Queen City-Manchester, SNHU, with monetary contributions from HarborOne Mortgage and HarborOne Bank, many community donations and more contributions of supplies via an Amazon wish list. About half the backpacks will go to Manchester students and other agencies in the region will receive, including some in Mass. areas that HarborOne serves. Other N.H. agencies include the Upper Room, DCYF, Salvation Army, The Way Home, NeighborWorks Southern New Hampshire and more. From left, working together, husband and wife volunteer team Jan Moore-Simmons, a special education teacher at Wilson Elementary School, and Barry Simmons pack pencil cases for high school students with pens, pencils, erasers, highlighters, pencil sharpeners and more.
8/14/21 Allegra Boverman/Union Leader. Over 3,100 backpacks, filled with school supplies for every school-age group, were being packed on Friday and Saturday for immediate distribution to kids in need in many areas around Hooksett, Manchester and some places in Massachusetts by about 90 volunteers. The event was put together with Hooksett Area Rotary Club, Rotary Club of Queen City-Manchester, SNHU, with monetary contributions from HarborOne Mortgage and HarborOne Bank, many community donations and more contributions of supplies via an Amazon wish list. About half the backpacks will go to Manchester students and other agencies in the region will receive, including some in Mass. areas that HarborOne serves. Other N.H. agencies include the Upper Room, DCYF, Salvation Army, The Way Home, NeighborWorks Southern New Hampshire and more. Larry Cohen of Manchester does a final check on the backpack contents and zippers before bagging them with others for distribution.
8/14/21 Allegra Boverman/Union Leader. Over 3,100 backpacks, filled with school supplies for every school-age group, were being packed on Friday and Saturday for immediate distribution to kids in need in many areas around Hooksett, Manchester and some places in Massachusetts by about 90 volunteers. The event was put together with Hooksett Area Rotary Club, Rotary Club of Queen City-Manchester, SNHU, with monetary contributions from HarborOne Mortgage and HarborOne Bank, many community donations and more contributions of supplies via an Amazon wish list. About half the backpacks will go to Manchester students and other agencies in the region will receive, including some in Mass. areas that HarborOne serves. Other N.H. agencies include the Upper Room, DCYF, Salvation Army, The Way Home, NeighborWorks Southern New Hampshire and more. Larry Cohen of Manchester does a final check on the backpack contents and zippers before bagging them with others for distribution.
8/14/21 Allegra Boverman/Union Leader. Over 3,100 backpacks, filled with school supplies for every school-age group, were being packed on Friday and Saturday for immediate distribution to kids in need in many areas around Hooksett, Manchester and some places in Massachusetts by about 90 volunteers. The event was put together with Hooksett Area Rotary Club, Rotary Club of Queen City-Manchester, SNHU, with monetary contributions from HarborOne Mortgage and HarborOne Bank, many community donations and more contributions of supplies via an Amazon wish list. About half the backpacks will go to Manchester students and other agencies in the region will receive, including some in Mass. areas that HarborOne serves. Other N.H. agencies include the Upper Room, DCYF, Salvation Army, The Way Home, NeighborWorks Southern New Hampshire and more.
Eric Rollins of Manchester places prepared backpacks, packed five at a time into larger bags, on a pile ready to distribute to agencies.
Allegra Boverman/Union Leader
8/14/21 Allegra Boverman/Union Leader. Over 3,100 backpacks, filled with school supplies for every school-age group, were being packed on Friday and Saturday for immediate distribution to kids in need in many areas around Hooksett, Manchester and some places in Massachusetts by about 90 volunteers. The event was put together with Hooksett Area Rotary Club, Rotary Club of Queen City-Manchester, SNHU, with monetary contributions from HarborOne Mortgage and HarborOne Bank, many community donations and more contributions of supplies via an Amazon wish list. About half the backpacks will go to Manchester students and other agencies in the region will receive, including some in Mass. areas that HarborOne serves. Other N.H. agencies include the Upper Room, DCYF, Salvation Army, The Way Home, NeighborWorks Southern New Hampshire and more. Mayor Joyce Craig (who graduated from Memorial) helps pack backpacks with markers and colored pencils, among other art supplies.
Marie Graichen
8/14/21 Allegra Boverman/Union Leader. Over 3,100 backpacks, filled with school supplies for every school-age group, were being packed on Friday and Saturday for immediate distribution to kids in need in many areas around Hooksett, Manchester and some places in Massachusetts by about 90 volunteers. The event was put together with Hooksett Area Rotary Club, Rotary Club of Queen City-Manchester, SNHU, with monetary contributions from HarborOne Mortgage and HarborOne Bank, many community donations and more contributions of supplies via an Amazon wish list. About half the backpacks will go to Manchester students and other agencies in the region will receive, including some in Mass. areas that HarborOne serves. Other N.H. agencies include the Upper Room, DCYF, Salvation Army, The Way Home, NeighborWorks Southern New Hampshire and more. From left, working together, sisters Fatima Alzaobedy, 16, and Malak Alzaobedy, 18, pack bags with rulers, calculators, index cards, pencil cases and more.
Marie Graichen
From left, working together, sisters Fatima Alzaobedy, 16, and Malak Alzaobedy, 18, pack bags with rulers, calculators, index cards, pencil cases and more.
Allegra Boverman/Union Leader
8/14/21 Allegra Boverman/Union Leader. Over 3,100 backpacks, filled with school supplies for every school-age group, were being packed on Friday and Saturday for immediate distribution to kids in need in many areas around Hooksett, Manchester and some places in Massachusetts by about 90 volunteers. The event was put together with Hooksett Area Rotary Club, Rotary Club of Queen City-Manchester, SNHU, with monetary contributions from HarborOne Mortgage and HarborOne Bank, many community donations and more contributions of supplies via an Amazon wish list. About half the backpacks will go to Manchester students and other agencies in the region will receive, including some in Mass. areas that HarborOne serves. Other N.H. agencies include the Upper Room, DCYF, Salvation Army, The Way Home, NeighborWorks Southern New Hampshire and more. From left, working together, husband and wife volunteer team Jan Moore-Simmons, a special education teacher at Wilson Elementary School, and Barry Simmons pack pencil cases for high school students with pens, pencils, erasers, highlighters, pencil sharpeners and more.
Marie Graichen
8/14/21 Allegra Boverman/Union Leader. Over 3,100 backpacks, filled with school supplies for every school-age group, were being packed on Friday and Saturday for immediate distribution to kids in need in many areas around Hooksett, Manchester and some places in Massachusetts by about 90 volunteers. The event was put together with Hooksett Area Rotary Club, Rotary Club of Queen City-Manchester, SNHU, with monetary contributions from HarborOne Mortgage and HarborOne Bank, many community donations and more contributions of supplies via an Amazon wish list. About half the backpacks will go to Manchester students and other agencies in the region will receive, including some in Mass. areas that HarborOne serves. Other N.H. agencies include the Upper Room, DCYF, Salvation Army, The Way Home, NeighborWorks Southern New Hampshire and more. Larry Cohen of Manchester does a final check on the backpack contents and zippers before bagging them with others for distribution.
Marie Graichen
8/14/21 Allegra Boverman/Union Leader. Over 3,100 backpacks, filled with school supplies for every school-age group, were being packed on Friday and Saturday for immediate distribution to kids in need in many areas around Hooksett, Manchester and some places in Massachusetts by about 90 volunteers. The event was put together with Hooksett Area Rotary Club, Rotary Club of Queen City-Manchester, SNHU, with monetary contributions from HarborOne Mortgage and HarborOne Bank, many community donations and more contributions of supplies via an Amazon wish list. About half the backpacks will go to Manchester students and other agencies in the region will receive, including some in Mass. areas that HarborOne serves. Other N.H. agencies include the Upper Room, DCYF, Salvation Army, The Way Home, NeighborWorks Southern New Hampshire and more. Larry Cohen of Manchester does a final check on the backpack contents and zippers before bagging them with others for distribution.
Marie Graichen
8/14/21 Allegra Boverman/Union Leader. Over 3,100 backpacks, filled with school supplies for every school-age group, were being packed on Friday and Saturday for immediate distribution to kids in need in many areas around Hooksett, Manchester and some places in Massachusetts by about 90 volunteers. The event was put together with Hooksett Area Rotary Club, Rotary Club of Queen City-Manchester, SNHU, with monetary contributions from HarborOne Mortgage and HarborOne Bank, many community donations and more contributions of supplies via an Amazon wish list. About half the backpacks will go to Manchester students and other agencies in the region will receive, including some in Mass. areas that HarborOne serves. Other N.H. agencies include the Upper Room, DCYF, Salvation Army, The Way Home, NeighborWorks Southern New Hampshire and more.
Over 3,100 backpacks, filled with school supplies for every school-age group, were being filled with back-to-school goodies on Friday and Saturday at Manchester Memorial High School's cafeteria, for immediate distribution to kids in need in many areas around Hooksett, Manchester and some places in Massachusetts by about 90 volunteers.
The event was put together with Hooksett Area Rotary Club, Rotary Club of Queen City-Manchester, SNHU, with monetary contributions from HarborOne Mortgage and HarborOne Bank, many community donations and more contributions of supplies via an Amazon wish list.
About half the backpacks will go to Manchester students and other agencies in the region will receive, including some in Massachusetts areas that HarborOne serves. Other N.H. agencies to receive backpacks include the Upper Room, DCYF, Salvation Army, The Way Home, NeighborWorks Southern New Hampshire and more.
"It's been phenomenal," said Seneca Eldredge of Hooksett and the Hooksett Area Rotary Club, of the way the planning took place in just two and a half months and the help of volunteers, people donating and buying supplies from the Amazon wish list. "It was a supply army," he said. "Our shopaholics loved it."
The colorful backpacks, with notebooks, rulers, calculators, large pencil cases bulging with more items like sharpeners, erasers, pens and more, were filled up in an assembly line fashion and once given a final check that zippers worked, they were filled with all the items needed, they were packed into larger bags five at a time and placed in an area at the school where the agencies could come pick them up later on Saturday afternoon.
Over 3,100 backpacks, filled with school supplies for every school-age group, were being filled with back-to-school goodies on Friday and Saturday at Manchester Memorial High School's cafeteria, for immediate distribution to kids in need in many areas around Hooksett, Manchester and some pla…
Sharon Feng has dreamed of going to an American liberal arts college since she was 15. She applied to her top choice school, Colgate University in New York, on early decision last year with the plan of majoring in women's studies - and was accepted.
A growing chorus of public health experts and educators are calling for COVID-19 vaccine mandates for teachers, but several states with high case rates ban such measures, and teachers unions have yet to change their policies surrounding them, creating a tricky situation as schools reopen.