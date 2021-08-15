Over 3,100 backpacks, filled with school supplies for every school-age group, were being filled with back-to-school goodies on Friday and Saturday at Manchester Memorial High School's cafeteria, for immediate distribution to kids in need in many areas around Hooksett, Manchester and some places in Massachusetts by about 90 volunteers.

The event was put together with Hooksett Area Rotary Club, Rotary Club of Queen City-Manchester, SNHU, with monetary contributions from HarborOne Mortgage and HarborOne Bank, many community donations and more contributions of supplies via an Amazon wish list.

About half the backpacks will go to Manchester students and other agencies in the region will receive, including some in Massachusetts areas that HarborOne serves. Other N.H. agencies to receive backpacks include the Upper Room, DCYF, Salvation Army, The Way Home, NeighborWorks Southern New Hampshire and more.

"It's been phenomenal," said Seneca Eldredge of Hooksett and the Hooksett Area Rotary Club, of the way the planning took place in just two and a half months and the help of volunteers, people donating and buying supplies from the Amazon wish list. "It was a supply army," he said. "Our shopaholics loved it."

The colorful backpacks, with notebooks, rulers, calculators, large pencil cases bulging with more items like sharpeners, erasers, pens and more, were filled up in an assembly line fashion and once given a final check that zippers worked, they were filled with all the items needed, they were packed into larger bags five at a time and placed in an area at the school where the agencies could come pick them up later on Saturday afternoon.

Sunday, August 15, 2021
Saturday, August 14, 2021
Thursday, August 12, 2021