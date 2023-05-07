KEENE — Commencement is a day when celebration comes first. At Keene State College on Saturday, for the Class of 2023, that truth didn’t disappoint.
And neither did the weather.
In a packed, sun-splashed and decked-out Quad area in the center of campus, colored in red and white and the familiar hues of regalia, a throng of students, faculty, staff and parents shared in a traditional ceremony of academic attainment marked by the deferring of degrees.
In this case, more than 650 undergraduate and graduate students walked across the main stage to receive their scrolls.
On Friday, in separate events, graduating nursing students were recognized during a pinning ceremony, an Honors Convocation was held to acknowledge and congratulate graduates who performed with academic distinction in the college’s Honors Program, and 33 students who earned master’s degrees were presented and feted.
Students representing 18 states and four countries comprised this year’s graduating class.
In her keynote remarks, President Melinda Treadwell ’90, drew on a message framed in themes of hope, admiration and gratitude.
“You have managed rough waters, no doubt. And you have reached the other side. Safely. Capably. Confidently,” she told graduates. “You are better and more resilient for having had that experience, and I am in awe of your grace and the hope you have shown us.”
She encouraged the graduates to be kind, to stay humble, and to be forces for change in the world through their respective pursuits and talents.
“Navigate for us well, graduates. Lead us – sensibly – and steer us – intently – toward a more promising future,” Treadwell said. “That is your final assignment on this end.”
Abby Cohen, senior class president, took students back to the orientation process, the early days marked for some by uncertainty, but reminded them all of the powerful journeys they took and their amazing accomplishments.
“We laughed, we cried, we stressed, we studied, we thrived,” she said. “I’m proud to be graduating among the next doctors, nurses, educators, businesspeople, artists, musicians and so many others. I promise we’re ready; each of us with bight futures.”
Four individuals received special honors.
College leaders:
- Conferred U.S. Congresswoman Ann McLane Kuster, in her sixth term, with an Honorary Doctor of Humane Letters degree. Kuster is serving her sixth term in Congress representing the state’s 2nd District.
- Awarded Dr. Don Caruso, Cheshire Medical Center president CEO with the Granite State Award.
- Recognized Julio Del Sesto, professor of journalism, with the Alumni Distinguished Teacher award
- And surprised graduate Dominic “Dom” Lynch with the Leo F. Redfern Outstanding Citizenship Award, the highest honor bestowed to a Keene State College student.
Lynch excelled as a student leader on campus, serving as a Community Assistant, an Area Leader, volunteering for the Office of Transitions and Community Living and Admissions as a Tour Guide, president of Keene State’s a cappella group Chock Full of Notes, the University System Student Board Representative for Keene State on the USNH Board of Trustees.