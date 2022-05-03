For many people, a college degree offers the most straightforward path to securing a job and increasing pay — but the cost to get an education has increased significantly over the last few decades, according to a new analysis.
Self Financial, a credit builder website, sought to find the most and least expensive college tuitions across the United States using data from the National Center for Educational Statistics.
It ranked the average net price for students awarded aid, defined as the total published price of attendance for full-time, in-state undergraduates less the average amount of grant and scholarship aid received. Researchers also calculated the average published total price, the average published price of tuition, fees, books, and supplies, the average published price of room and board, and total public undergraduate enrollment, according to Self Financial.
Only public, four-year colleges and universities were included in the analysis.
So where does New Hampshire rank?
New Hampshire has the most expensive college tuition, according to Self Financial. The analysis found that in New Hampshire, students pay an average net price of $22,976 for college tuition.
Here is a summary of the data for New Hampshire, the analysis found:
Average net price for students awarded aid: $22,976
Average published total price: $32,672
Average published tuition, fees, books, & supplies: $18,299
Average published room & board: $14,373
Total public undergraduate enrollment: 21,470
Here are the top 10 states with the most expensive college tuition, according to Self Financial:
New Hampshire
Pennsylvania
South Carolina
Connecticut
Vermont
Massachusetts
Ohio
Virginia
Delaware
New Jersey
Here are the top 10 states with the least expensive college tuition, according to Self Financial:
Florida
Alaska
West Virginia
New Mexico
New York
Wyoming
Indiana
Utah
North Carolina
California
