Thompson Hall at the University of New Hampshire, long one of the nation's most expensive state universities.

 KIMBERLEY HAAS/Union Leader Correspondent

For many people, a college degree offers the most straightforward path to securing a job and increasing pay — but the cost to get an education has increased significantly over the last few decades, according to a new analysis.

Self Financial, a credit builder website, sought to find the most and least expensive college tuitions across the United States using data from the National Center for Educational Statistics.

It ranked the average net price for students awarded aid, defined as the total published price of attendance for full-time, in-state undergraduates less the average amount of grant and scholarship aid received. Researchers also calculated the average published total price, the average published price of tuition, fees, books, and supplies, the average published price of room and board, and total public undergraduate enrollment, according to Self Financial.

Only public, four-year colleges and universities were included in the analysis.

So where does New Hampshire rank?

New Hampshire has the most expensive college tuition, according to Self Financial. The analysis found that in New Hampshire, students pay an average net price of $22,976 for college tuition.

Here is a summary of the data for New Hampshire, the analysis found:

  • Average net price for students awarded aid: $22,976
  • Average published total price: $32,672
  • Average published tuition, fees, books, & supplies: $18,299
  • Average published room & board: $14,373
  • Total public undergraduate enrollment: 21,470

Here are the top 10 states with the most expensive college tuition, according to Self Financial:

  1. New Hampshire
  2. Pennsylvania
  3. South Carolina
  4. Connecticut
  5. Vermont
  6. Massachusetts
  7. Ohio
  8. Virginia
  9. Delaware
  10. New Jersey

Here are the top 10 states with the least expensive college tuition, according to Self Financial:

  1. Florida
  2. Alaska
  3. West Virginia
  4. New Mexico
  5. New York
  6. Wyoming
  7. Indiana
  8. Utah
  9. North Carolina
  10. California

