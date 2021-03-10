The majority of Bedford schools are now operating under a full-day, in-school learning model.
Since the start of the school year, the school district had been using hybrid instruction, with half of its students attending in-person learning at a time, but on Monday the district shifted all kindergarten through eighth-grade students to full days in the school buildings, five days a week.
The transition is working well, according to Superintendent Mike Fournier, who said the number of COVID-19 cases is trending downward.
“But in order to get something, you often have to give up something,” he told school officials on Monday.
With all of the younger students in the buildings at the same time, the district is following its own protocol of three feet of social distancing among students. However, contact tracing still remains in place at the six-foot distance.
“What we are giving up is that when there is a positive case of COVID-19, that means contact tracing is at a greater degree,” Fournier said.
The district this week experienced its first positive case of COVID-19 in a full classroom setting when a Memorial Elementary School student tested positive. Fournier explained that because the classroom was full of students from both cohorts, eight classmates and three additional students from the school bus must also quarantine for 10 days.
“What we are going to notice, I believe over the next several weeks, is as we have positive cases -- it is likely we will have fewer of them -- you will see the number of quarantines will likely be greater than what we have experienced over the past couple of months,” Fournier said.
Remote learning is still an option for any student in the district who prefers it, he said.
At Bedford High School, hybrid learning remains in place and students are attending about 2½ hours of in-person instruction daily, with concurrent learning taking place at home for the other half of the school day. Half of the students are in the building at one time.
Principal Bob Jozokos said 294 of the high school’s 1,480 students have opted for fully remote learning.
The high school is hoping to soon transition to its next phase of reopening, which would be all students in the building for full-time, in-person learning five days a week. This would not include the fully remote students.
Fournier said he would like to execute this phase at the high school between March 29 and April 5, but there are still some logistics that need to be finalized.
Some of the obstacles that must be resolved at the high school include concerns on how to maintain three feet of social distancing among the band group, cafeteria, food service line and managed time, according to Tom Laliberte, assistant superintendent.
Managed time, which is essentially a study hall, is perhaps one of the biggest challenges, Laliberte said, adding there is also an issue of trying to get some fully remote staff to return to the building.
Half of the gymnasium will be used for lunch periods, and once the weather is acceptable, outdoor dining will also be utilized, school administrators said.
“There are people that have been pushed too (far) and well beyond the limit of their ability to bear,” school board member John Schneller said.
He urged administrators to transition the high school into its next phase as soon as possible, maintaining two weeks could make all the difference in the world.