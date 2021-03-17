City aldermen this week rejected a motion to reconsider a vote to forgive $2.8 million remaining on a loan it made to the Manchester School District to purchase textbooks.
Board members voted 8-5 on March 2 to forgive the loan, with Jim Roy, Ross Terrio, Barbara Shaw, Keith Hirschmann and Joe Kelly Levasseur opposed.
The loan from the city’s one-time expenditure fund was valued at $3.2 million when it was approved 10 years ago. The school district made one payment of $400,000 before receiving permission to hold off making any additional payments until further notice.
Supporters argued the idea of loaning the school district the funds was silly, with Ward 5’s Tony Sapienza calling it “foolishness.”
Ward 8 Alderman Mike Porter, who voted in favor of forgiving the loan, made a motion Tuesday to reconsider, saying a recent job posting from the Manchester School District upset him.
“They came to us looking for forgiveness of a loan balance of $2.8 million,” said Porter. “Then I find out within a couple of days later that they’re advertising a position for the chief equity officer, with a starting salary of $110,000 to $120,000 a year, plus benefits. Now I understand that Manchester Proud is somehow going to be paying the salary, but they’re not going to pay that into perpetuity.”
Porter’s motion to reconsider failed with Roy, Hirschmann, and Levasseur voting with him in support.
“We keep hearing as aldermen that we need to fund them more,” said Porter. “My message is crystal clear here -- you can’t sell to the citizens of this city that you’re going to give a starting salary of $110,000 to $120,000 per year when you're coming to us, hat in hand, to ask us to forgive a loan that you entered into. I was frankly insulted that they would do that.”
Prior to Tuesday’s Board of Mayor and Aldermen meeting, Concerned Taxpayers of Manchester (CTM), a local taxpayer advocacy group, issued a statement slamming the board’s vote to forgive the loan.
“CTM was not surprised by the usual cabal of tax and spend Democrats voting in lockstep to further burden taxpayers for the Manchester School District’s financial mismanagement,” CTM officials said in a statement. “This vote is further proof that the vast majority of aldermen cannot usually be trusted to do the right thing when it comes to considering taxpayers. As we approach municipal elections this fall, remember those aldermen who routinely vote against taxpayer interests.”
“It’s clearly time for dumping the old school, tax and spend cronies at City Hall, and this fall’s elections are a great time to remind these elected officials that taxpayers are tired of being ignored,” CTM officials said.