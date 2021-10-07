A Spanish teacher at Moultonborough Academy who is the subject of an ongoing investigation into alleged misconduct resigned this week, school officials confirmed.
Draft minutes of a special meeting of the Moultonborough school board held Oct. 4 show members emerged from a non-public session, then voted 3-0 to accept the resignation of Lindsay Bliznik, a Spanish teacher at Moultonborough Academy.
Board members Pat Hart, Heidi Kremser and Kathy Garry voted to accept Bliznik’s resignation. Board member Lauren Lavoie Sturgeon “stepped out” prior to the vote, meeting minutes show.
Moultonborough School District Superintendent Patrick Andrew sent an email this week to community members informing them of the resignation.
“We recently began an independently-led investigation into an allegation of misconduct by a staff member, who has since resigned from their position with the district,” the email says. “As a result, all information held by the school district regarding this matter has been provided to the New Hampshire Department of Education for further investigation. It is important to remember that all persons must be presumed innocent until they are proven guilty.”
In a statement issued Thursday, New Hampshire Department of Education Commissioner Frank Edelblut said his department was notified of the situation last week by Moultonborough school officials.
“The department has taken all steps necessary, pursuant to our administrative roles, to address this situation and to ensure the safety of children statewide,” said Edelblut in a statement. “This agency takes this role very seriously, and is aware of its obligation and priority to make certain that every credentialed educator is acting appropriately as it pertains to child safety.”
Additional information on the situation was unavailable Thursday.
Blizkin was honored as one of Parenting Magazine’s Top Teachers for 2017 in an on-field ceremony held before a New Hampshire Fisher Cats game at Northeast Delta Dental Stadium in Manchester.
She also coached softball at Moultonborough Academy, which instructs students in grades 6-12.
