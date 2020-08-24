Officials at Keene State College report some campus move-ins planned for early this week have been delayed, due to difficulties some students are experiencing receiving COVID-19 test results.
On Sunday Keene State College posted a message on its website stating the school was delaying on-campus move-ins, with some students arriving Wednesday and others next weekend, because some students had yet to receive their COVID-19 test results. Remote classes started Monday as planned, according to the post.
"We regret the stress and disruption caused by this change," the college said on its website. "We will issue reimbursements for housing and dining for days students are delayed from moving on campus. We are thrilled to have our students, faculty and staff back in our campus community this fall. Our top priorities are the health and safety of everyone, and we must all make commitments to protect each other and ourselves as we continue to navigate a new way of returning to campus. All students must have a negative COVID-19 test result in order to return to residence halls and in-person classes."
Keene State officials said students living off campus should visit the Winchester lot testing site on campus Monday, Tuesday or Wednesday this week so they are ready to join in-person classes on Aug. 31. Advance registration is required.
“This is unlike any other time in Keene State’s history – so life isn’t the same this fall,” the college said on its website. “It will be new for all of us. We’re Owls United more than ever, and because we’re in this together our semester together is going to be great.”