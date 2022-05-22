Every May 15, on National MPS Day, I want to bring awareness to a rare disease that’s extremely close to my heart.
There is no cure for Mucopolysaccharidoses and although there is a treatment for certain forms of MPS, it remains a fatal disease.
My son, Sam, was born with MPS1/Hurler Syndrome, where the body is missing an enzyme that prevents it from breaking down and recycling materials in cells. This waste material stores in every organ, tissue and bone causing early death, typically between the age of 2 and 5.
My husband, Keith, and I were initially told to bring Sam home and love him when he was diagnosed at eight months, because the absolute longest we would have him was 10 years.
Days after receiving this devastating news we learned of a “treatment” that could extend his life. That treatment was a bone marrow transplant, but there were risks involved because the protocol of chemotherapy and full body radiation would cause harm that could possibly take the life we were intent on saving, or at least extending.
This was our only hope, and when Sam’s 6-year-old sister, Jenna, tested as a perfect match, that was the sign I’d been praying for. Our selfless little girl agreed to be Sam’s donor, and he received her bone marrow shortly after his first birthday.
The new bone marrow would give him the much needed enzyme, but it wouldn’t reach the bones. This would mean extensive surgeries in the future.
Most importantly, though, the progression of MPS would be halted in most major organs.
Sam lives with extreme body pain every day, but he continues to make the best of this second chance.
We were warned that the first year without the enzyme and full body radiation would have lasting effects, particularly to his brain. Doctors said there was a chance he may never read or be taught in a mainstreamed classroom, but none of that mattered. We just wanted our son here!
Fast forward 25 years to April 30, 2022, the day he graduated with honors from Southern New Hampshire University, a college where he has always felt accepted and valued. He used those exact words the night before gradation in his speech “A Graduate’s Reflection,” which he was asked to give at the Honors Convocation.
He received the award for Outstanding Student in his major, communications, that night. It is an award based on character and service, along with GPA.
The next morning when we arrived at the SNHU Arena, Sam was ushered to a suite where he was interviewed and shared the impact the entire SNHU community has had on him, and that he was never made to feel different despite the fact he stands 3 feet 10 inches tall.
He told them the first word that comes to mind when he thinks of SNHU is “inclusion.” He shared that it’s taken him longer to get here because of his disease, but that he doesn’t let his disease define him.
Sam has learned a lot throughout his college experience, but I think he has also taught many through his example of courage and determination.
He nearly lost his life from complications during a major heart surgery in 2020 but hasn’t let it set him back.
As I watched him approach the stage with his fellow graduates I felt a multitude of emotions. Joy, for the fact that Sam is here, and graduating from a college where he has always felt accepted. Heartache, for all he has gone through both physically and emotionally throughout his life, including 38 surgeries to date due to MPS. Heartbreak, for children and young adults with MPS who have lost their battle, some because there is still no treatment for their particular form of the disease and others who lost their lives during the transplant process, undergoing a surgery or from the toll MPS had taken on their bodies over time. Hope, that a cure will be found through continued research, and that Sam will have the opportunity to make his dream of being a motivational speaker come true.
We need a cure for this disease, and that’s why Sam and I have visited Capitol Hill to spread awareness, and met over Zoom with state representatives and senators on Rare Disease Day the last two years when we could not be there in person.
It’s why we strongly advocate for MPS to be added to newborn screening in every state and had a part in making it become a reality in New Hampshire. Early detection is key to ensure those with MPS have the opportunity to live the best life possible and make a difference in the world.
Please share our story with others, as the road to a cure begins with awareness. If you would like to find out more about MPS or make a donation in honor of Sam, please go to mps society.org.
We appreciate you taking the time to learn about this rare disease, and our son, who embodies perseverance so well.