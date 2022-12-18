Officials have released the names of the three architectural and engineering firms invited to submit proposals to help with the Manchester School District’s long-term facilities planning process.

The three firms are SMMA, with offices in Cambridge, Mass., and Providence, Rhode Island; Harriman, with locations in Portsmouth, Portland and Auburn, Maine, and Boston, Mass.; and Lavallee Brensinger, which has offices in Portland, Maine, Boston, Mass., and on Dow Street in Manchester.

