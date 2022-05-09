Members of the Special Committee on the Superintendent Search have yet to publicly reveal the names of the two remaining applicants looking to become Manchester’s next superintendent of schools, following a meeting Monday.
Committee members are slated to discuss next steps in the selection process at a meeting Tuesday at 7 p.m. in the aldermanic chambers at City Hall. Indications are the identities of the two finalists may be revealed during this session.
Assistant Superintendent of Schools Jennifer Gillis was chosen to serve as the interim head of the school district, and will serve until the school board selects a permanent replacement for John Goldhardt.
Goldhardt resigned as superintendent of the Manchester School District on Feb. 11, with more than a year left in his contract. He later claimed eggs were thrown at him while he walked his dog, piles of feces were left on his doorstep, and that he was attacked in Union Leader editorials before he stepped down.
The search committee consists of school board members Jason Bonilla, Karen Soule, Nicole Leapley, Peter Argeropoulos and Jim O’Connell.
The superintendent position was posted in March and was advertised both locally and nationally, with 15 candidates submitting applications. Human Resources personnel determined 10 of the applications were incomplete, school officials announced last week.
“Of the remaining five applications, it was determined three did not meet the qualifications,” school officials said in a news release.
Michele Holt-Shannon, director of New Hampshire Listens at the University of New Hampshire’s Carsey School of Public Policy, met with the search committee Monday to review a report her group compiled on listening sessions held around the city to discuss what they’d like to see in the next school superintendent.
“There’s a lot here,” Holt-Shannon said about the report. “There are a lot of committed people who came out to share what they’d like to see in your district.”
Holt-Shannon said people are looking for someone who is a “communicator.”
“Someone who partners with parents and pays attention to families,” Holt-Shannon said. “Someone who sees who we are and celebrates our diversity.”
Search Committee Chairman Jim O’Connell asked if there were any common themes that came out of the listening sessions.
“The first thing that was shared is we’ve tried bringing in people from the outside, let’s try hiring someone from inside, someone who knows Manchester,” Holt-Shannon said. “People talked about how because of this turnover in leadership there’s ‘initiative fatigue,’ the lack of trust that someone who says they are going to do something will follow through.”