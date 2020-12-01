Nashua school officials adopted a hybrid plan on Monday that will get students back in the classroom in the new year.
Superintendent Jahmal Mosley, however, is warning parents that teacher staffing could become problematic.
Hybrid learning is going to be unpredictable during a pandemic, according to Mosley.
“Any parent that chooses (hybrid) needs to understand what they are getting into,” he told the Board of Education, explaining there may be times when a hybrid day is on the schedule and it will need to be switched to a remote day at the last minute if staffing is not available.
Fully remote learning will still be an option in the Gate City for those families that choose that path.
“There is a level of flexibility that we have to bring to this,” said Mosley, adding the intention is to pair remote teachers with remote students and hybrid teachers with hybrid students.
While most students in Nashua have been in a fully remote setting since the start of the school year, hybrid learning was previously implemented for special education students, preschool, kindergarten and first-grade students.
Under the hybrid plan approved by an 8-1 vote of the school board, additional grade levels will begin hybrid learning, based on different cohorts, in either January or February. The plan calls for sixth-grade students to begin hybrid Jan. 20 or Jan. 21. Grades two, three, seven and eight will start Jan. 25. Ninth grade will begin Jan. 27 and grades four, five, 10, 11 and 12 will start Feb. 1.
The plan recommended by principals is to implement half-day hybrid learning, although some school officials are pressing for full-day hybrid schooling.
“They are already around each other. It doesn’t make sense on half days,” said Paula Johnson, school board member, explaining if students are already going to be in the classroom, they should have two full days a week of in-person learning.
Other board members agreed, explaining the hybrid schedule does not have to be identical for elementary students and high school students.
Dotty Oden, board member, stressed the need for full days of in-person learning at the elementary school level.
“We want them back full-time, we do,” said Mosley, adding that the school district does not have any control over how individuals are socializing and their potential exposure outside of schools.
The board also approved by an 8-1 vote winter athletics at the middle and high school levels.
“The priority needs to be getting our kids safely into the classroom,” said Jennifer Bishop, the sole board member who voted in opposition to winter sports.
Lisa Gingras, athletic director, said even though winter sports have been approved, some of the sports seasons are in jeopardy because of a lack of available facilities, specifically indoor track, gymnastics, and swim and dive.