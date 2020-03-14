NASHUA — The Nashua Area Artists’ Association is offering two scholarships:
• A $1,000 Nashua Area Artists’ Association Scholarship.
• A $750 John and Marilyn Sienkiewicz Scholarship.
Applicants must be graduating high school seniors who have been accepted to college to study full time, with a focus in the arts. Students may be residents of New Hampshire or northern Massachusetts.
Applications and requirements can be found at www.nashuaarts.org/programs/scholarships. The forms must be completed and postmarked by May 2.
Scholarship interviews will be held May 16.
Scholarship winners will display several pieces of their work at the Greeley Park Art Show on Aug. 22 and 23.
Questions may be directed to Jayson Gleneck, scholarship chairman, at NAAAEastShow@gmail.com. For more about the nonprofit association and its gallery, ArtHub, go to www.NashuaArts.org.