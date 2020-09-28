After months of challenges and changes, graduates of Nashua Community College celebrated their accomplishments this past weekend.
Although the 2020 graduation ceremony took place much later than expected because of the COVID-19 pandemic, the accomplishments are still just as great, if not even greater, said Lucille Jordan, president of NCC.
“You shined. You allowed your mind to follow your heart. You stood tall,” Jordan told the graduates during two separate ceremonies on Saturday.
Jordan said the Class of 2020 faced numerous obstacles with a sharing spirit, and in a way that celebrated diversity and embodied a caring community.
“You have been an inspiration to all and we are humbled by your presence,” Jordan told the graduates during the school’s 49th commencement ceremony. “Now go out, stand tall and let the magic happen.”
About 105 of the college’s 288 graduates attended the festivities on campus, which were split between a morning and afternoon ceremony to allow for social distancing, the college said in a news release.
Julissa Castro, one of the graduates and a student senate officer, urged her fellow classmates to recognize all of the vast accomplishments that were made throughout quarantine and remote learning to reach graduation.
“Today, as we receive our diplomas, we are changing our world. We now go out to the work field with a preparation that in the long run will help us become better thinkers, creators and essential members of our communities,” said Castro. “Whatever path you took, we are all here because we are working towards our dreams and Nashua Community College has become the first stop to achieve them.”
The Class of 2020 fully understands how to face new challenges, create alternative plans and never cease trying, according to Castro.
“If we have learned something about this year, it is that we need to constantly improve our way of living, fight for what is right and make sure everyone has an equal and fair chance at it so that generations to come can look up to us for inspiration and admiration,” she said.
Jeremy Hitchcock, chairman of the Community College System of New Hampshire Board of Trustees, asked the graduates to reflect on what once motivated them to invest in themselves and their education.
Then, he told the Class of 2020 to find a way to pay it forward and urge others to invest in themselves as well. Leadership is needed now more than ever, said Hitchcock.
Among the group of graduates are many future leaders filled with determination and perseverance, he said.
During commencement, Jordan recognized Mark Lutton, accounting and small business entrepreneurship, and William Allen, software development, with the President’s Award for Academic Excellence. Lutton and Allen both graduated with a 4.0 GPA.
Two additional graduates not in attendance also earned the President's Award for Academic Excellence -- Eric DiGangi, computer networking, and Anne Ouellette, accounting. Castro earned the Student Engagement Award for the Class of 2020. She graduated summa cum laude with a degree in English, and is attending John Cabot University in Rome, according to a news release.