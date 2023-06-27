Photo: 230627-news-nccaddsflycourses

Students work in the aviation lab at Nashua Community College earlier this year. New and additional programs are in the works for the college, which will hold an open house in July.

 Provided by Nashua Community College

NASHUA — Bolstered by $1.24 million in FAA and federal legislative grants, Nashua Community College is moving ahead with plans for the significant expansion of its aviation education programs, which includes the launch of air traffic control and airport management courses that are set to debut in 2024.

“We’re physically expanding in every way — we’re expanding programs and expanding options for students,” said Douglas Mitchell, professor and program coordinator of aviation technology at NCC.

Tuesday, June 27, 2023
Sunday, June 25, 2023
Thursday, June 22, 2023