Teachers, staff, students, alumni and families gathered at a rally at Nashua High School North on Monday to support keeping Mount Pleasant Elementary School open.

 Allegra Boverman/Union Leader

NASHUA — Outside Nashua High School North on Monday, close to 100 parents, teachers and elementary school staff from across the district held homemade signs protesting what they believe will be a devastating mistake: the proposed closure of Mount Pleasant Elementary School as Nashua grapples with redistricting after decades of declining enrollment.

Alex Holman, mother of a kindergartener at the close-knit neighborhood school, was stunned by what she called a surprise decision by school administrators made without warning or input from parents.

