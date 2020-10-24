A teacher at Nashua's Ledge Street Elementary has been named New Hampshire's teacher of the year.
Danielle Boutin, who teaches English to elementary school students who speak other languages at home, received the award at a Friday afternoon ceremony outside the State House.
In 2019, the most recent year of data available from the state Department of Education, almost 1,000 of Nashua's more than 11,000 students have limited proficiency in English. Only Manchester has more students learning English for the first time.
Chas Miller, Ledge Street principal, said he was in awe of Boutin's dedication to her students and families.
"Danielle is an intelligent, caring, and talented educator who knows exactly what it takes to make a difference in the lives of students and families," Miller said in a statement. "She is unparalleled in her ability to build strong, positive relationships and Danielle is always looking for new ways to innovate and grow as a teacher. We are so fortunate to have her as part of the Ledge Street Elementary family!"
Teachers across the state are nominated for the Teacher of the Year honor by other teachers, administrators, students, parents and community members. Seven finalists were selected this year.
- Alyssa Balboni, a third-and fourth-grade teacher at Parker-Varney School, Manchester
- Sarah Carlson, third grade, Plymouth Elementary
- Kathleen McCaffrey-Pomerleau, second grade, Main Street School, Exeter
- Benjamin Rodon, humanities, Amherst Middle School
- Tina Sturdivant, biology, Pinkerton Academy, Derry
- Jay Keough, criminal justice, Spaulding High School R.W. Creteau Regional Technology Center, Rochester