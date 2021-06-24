A school redistricting committee has been formed in Nashua in an effort to prepare for the anticipated opening of a new middle school in 2024.
The committee is just now getting off the ground, according to school officials.
“We will start in earnest in the fall,” Assistant Superintendent Anthony Parker said of the redistricting group.
A $118 million bond was previously approved by aldermen to construct a new middle school in Nashua and expand and renovate two existing middle schools, Fairgrounds Middle School and Pennichuck Middle School.
The construction of a new, three-story middle school near Buckmeadow Road and Cherrywood Drive in southwest Nashua is being planned to replace the existing Elm Street Middle School.
“There is so much work to do with redistricting,” said Nashua Board of Education President Heather Raymond.
The tentative plan includes reconfiguring enrollment so that 800 students will attend each of the two remaining middle schools and the new middle school.
“Currently, Elm Street (middle school) by far has more students, so they are going to try to level that out so that all three schools will carry a more equal balance,” said school board member Sandra Ziehm.
Ziehm urged residents to reach out to Parker and share any concerns they may have about the redistricting effort.
Members of the redistricting committee include Parker, board member Ray Guarino, all three middle school principals and Alderwoman Shoshanna Kelly.
The new middle school project is slightly behind schedule, according to Raymond, who said it is still expected to begin in the next few months.
School officials said construction should be finished in early 2024 so that students can occupy the building that fall.
“We will have three good choices, overall, with the renovations, and then the capstone is the new school. It is a great opportunity to reimagine how we do middle school," Parker said.
Renovations to Fairgrounds Middle School are nearly complete, and work at Pennichuck Middle School is underway.