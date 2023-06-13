Nashua North graduation

NASHUA — Urging his fellow graduates to “carry the pride of being able to even share this moment closer than 6 feet” from each other, Nashua High School North Class of 2023 president Armani Rogers capped his remarks Monday evening by bestowing gratitude upon two faculty members whom he singled out as “God-sent women who have made every event this year possible.”

MaryJean Flanagan and Samantha Leone accepted floral arrangements with embraces, smiles and a wave of emotion as a robust round of applause filled Stellos Stadium from the playing surface to the stands, where a capacity crowd of family members, friends and other guests gathered to watch Monday night’s graduation ceremony.

Tuesday, June 13, 2023
Saturday, June 10, 2023