Nashua High School North Class of 2023 president Armani Rogers embraces teachers Samantha Leoni, left, and MaryJean Flanagan after presenting them with floral arrangements as a gesture of gratitude for “making every event this year possible.”
Nashua High School North valedictorian Calla Kutschke addresses her fellow members of the Class of 2023 during Monday’s graduation exercises at Stellos Stadium. Kutschke edged out class salutatorian Nicholas Kutschke, her twin brother.
Dean Shalhoup/Union Leader Correspondent
NASHUA — Urging his fellow graduates to “carry the pride of being able to even share this moment closer than 6 feet” from each other, Nashua High School North Class of 2023 president Armani Rogers capped his remarks Monday evening by bestowing gratitude upon two faculty members whom he singled out as “God-sent women who have made every event this year possible.”
MaryJean Flanagan and Samantha Leone accepted floral arrangements with embraces, smiles and a wave of emotion as a robust round of applause filled Stellos Stadium from the playing surface to the stands, where a capacity crowd of family members, friends and other guests gathered to watch Monday night’s graduation ceremony.
Principal Nate Burns welcomed the graduates and guests, noting that he received a number of requests for “an extra ticket or two” which prompted him to remark with a smile, “I think getting an invitation to attend today was almost as challenging as securing a ticket to see Taylor Swift a few weeks ago.”
Meanwhile, a classic case of sibling rivalry highlighted the speaking program: This year’s valedictorian, Calla Kutschke, edged out the class salutatorian, Nicholas Kutschke — who just happens to be Calla’s twin brother.
The two had some fun with the rather unusual situation. Nicholas Kutschke, who was first to speak, recalled having lunch with family about a month ago, and as the subject turned to graduation, “we were pretty sure Calla was going to be the valedictorian — because she’s a nerd,” he said to laughs.
Calla Kutschke delivered her address next, recalling how her classmates “persevered through some tough times,” which began with the arrival of the COVID-19 pandemic in March 2020.
“Most days, it was hard enough to find motivation to log onto Zoom classes, and even harder to find motivation to actually engage in the content our teachers were trying so desperately to teach,” she said.
But by their junior year, when things were pretty much back to normal on the pandemic front, she and her fellow grads “were itching to get back into the classroom.”
That’s because “being at North provided us with a tangible community,” she said, recalling how everyone soon realized that coming back to the classroom in their junior year “was a gift that I think every person took for granted before the pandemic.”
Turning to her twin brother, Calla Kutschke said she “can’t end my speech without making fun of Nick a little bit: He may have been born first, but I ended up ranking first, and I will be sure,” she said with a laugh, “to remind him of that fact every day until the end of time.”
Leone, meanwhile, also took a turn at the microphone, having been selected this year’s faculty speaker.
She called the commencement “the last line in the chapter of your lives as a student at Nashua North, and the beginning of your journey to happily ever after.”
She interspersed such “fairy tale” references early and often, admitting also that “my love of all things Disney is certainly not a secret” for those who know her.
“What better way to inspire you than to draw upon the wisdom and magic of Disney,” Leone told the graduates as she urged them to look to the future and embark “on this magical journey together.”
In closing, Leone channeled “Dory,” a character in the animated Disney film “Finding Nemo” and its sequel.
“As Dory said, ‘when life gets you down, you know what you gotta do? Just keep swimming.’”
