DURHAM — Do you know what crime Eunice Cole of what is now Hampton was indicted for in 1656, 1673 and 1680?
Neither the Nashua High South Purple Panthers nor the Portsmouth High Clippers had a chance to answer that question as time ran out in the first round of the “Granite State Challenge” match that aired Saturday on NHPBS.
Both teams were strong in the opening round as the lead went back and forth, ending in an 80-80 tie. Portsmouth led both the second round and the fast-paced 60-second round, but Nashua South was aggressive in the final round, coming back to win the game by a score of 540-450.
Playing for the Purple Panthers were captain George Eid, Njeri Kiritu, Sri Korandla, Andrew Guo and alternate Sahil Mahendrakar. The coach is Greg Montaine.
The Purple Panthers are no strangers to “Granite State Challenge.” The school was the champion in 2016 and 2017.
The Clippers were represented by captain Francis Powell, Josie Sedam, Rio Marcus and Hannah Rubin. The coach is Hannah Dul.
Nashua South will face the winner of Saturday’s match between Londonderry High and Souhegan High in the quarterfinals.
“Granite State Challenge” requires high school academic teams to show teamwork, quick thinking and smarts to beat the clock and buzz in first with the answer to a variety of questions. The quiz show airs at 6 p.m. Saturdays on NHPBS. For more, go to nhpbs.org/gsc.
Oh, that crime Eunice Cole was indicted for three times — witchcraft.