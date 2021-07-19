Three new administrators will be joining the Nashua School District this fall.
Last week, the Board of Education hired Dr. Kimberly Sarfde as the assistant superintendent of elementary schools, Erin Anderson as the principal at Sunset Heights Elementary School and Andrew Conrad as the assistant principal at Nashua High School North.
“I am deeply committed to serving under-represented populations,” Sarfde told the board, sharing her passion for helping English Language Learners.
Sarfde is the former Newfound Area School District’s curriculum coordinator. She began her new role on Monday at an annual salary of $116,500.
“I see this as a real step forward for the district,” Sandra Ziehm, school board member, said of Sarfde’s hiring.
Sarfde has a doctorate in educational leadership, as well as a master’s degree in professional writing. Her primary focus, she said, is to ensure that all students can achieve their highest academic level, especially in literacy. Sarfde is replacing Mario Andrade who accepted a position with another district.
Anderson is moving into the principal’s seat at Sunset Heights where she previously served as assistant principal.
“I look forward to really building on what we have already been doing there for the last four years and continuing to push forward with all of our district initiatives,” said Anderson, who is replacing Marie Alsup.
Anderson said she is looking forward to returning to school this fall with a renewed focus on social emotional learning.
Her new salary is $93,250 a year.
“We look at the whole child and not just the curriculum and the teaching and the learning part, but who the kids are as people as well,” she told the board last week.
Ziehm said the district is very fortunate to have such well-qualified candidates for its administrative roles, including Anderson.
Conrad, who most recently was interim assistant principal at Alvirne High School in Hudson, has been chosen to take on the assistant principal role at Nashua High School North.
“I am looking forward to furthering my career as a high school administrator and I am really looking forward to joining the team here,” said Conrad.
Conrad said he is ready to take on the challenge and will work to be empathetic, understanding and caring to student needs — especially as they come back to school following an unusual year in the midst of a pandemic.
Conrad, who has a master’s degree in education and educational leadership, will be earning $83,000 a year.