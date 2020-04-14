The Nashua School District is joining the fight in the ConVal School District lawsuit that declares the state’s school funding to be unconstitutional.
With a unanimous vote, the Nashua Board of Education decided Monday to sign onto a New Hampshire Supreme Court brief that supports the ConVal adequate education funding lawsuit.
Nashua is the latest in a line of school districts to express their support for the lawsuit, including Manchester, Concord and Keene. With Nashua now on board, more than 30 percent of the students in the state will be represented, according to attorney John Tobin.
“I think the Supreme Court will pay attention to that,” said Tobin, who said he will be writing the brief and filing it with the court on either Friday or Monday.
Tobin is working without pay on the litigation, which does not commit the Nashua School District to any further involvement in the ConVal case. Instead of being a party in the lawsuit, the Nashua school system has opted to express its support for the lawsuit by signing onto the amicus brief.
“The state is only paying about 31 percent of the costs to schools,” said Tobin, maintaining that in Nashua, the school district is paying 62 percent of its overall costs -- twice as much as what the state offers the city.
The court brief gives the city a voice, according to Tobin, who said the current education funding system is dependent on how much property there happens to be in each district, which he claims is unfair.
“The cost shifting has gotten a lot worse in the past decade,” he contended.
The ongoing school funding lawsuit is currently on appeal with the New Hampshire Supreme Court. Following the ConVal lawsuit, a lower court ruled last June that the school funding formula was unconstitutional, however the court failed to award a requested $21.5 million in relief, maintaining the legislature should determine the amount.
Last fall, the state filed an appeal with the New Hampshire Supreme Court, which is still pending.
Nashua school officials have repeatedly expressed concerns about a lack of state funding. This week, school officials drafted a letter to Commissioner Frank Edelblut with the New Hampshire Department of Education that expresses the district’s financial concerns related to remote learning.
"While there may be some disagreement over how emergency funds are distributed to corporations and other private organizations, there is a consensus in our communities that our schools need additional funding to assist in recovering from the impact of this (COVID-19) pandemic and are deserving of federal and state aid,” states the letter.
The letter also asks that the New Hampshire Department of Education assist the district’s recovery from the impact of this emergency by relaxing deadlines based upon health concerns, establishing reasonable timelines for addressing compensatory education requirements and providing the district with the additional funding it will require to fulfill its obligation to provide a free, appropriate education to students.